Commanders’ ‘Cowardly’ Response to Donald Trump’s Name Change Order as Josh Harris’ Given Strong Ultimatum

A $3.7 billion dream stadium hangs in the balance, and all it would take to keep it alive (at least according to Donald Trump) is for the Washington Commanders to erase the last four years of their history. The former president turned his Truth Social feed into a political battering ram this week, demanding the team ditch the “Commanders” name and return to the controversial “Rediskins” branding. His threat? Block their shiny new stadium deal if they refuse.

The proposed domed arena, slated to rise on the old RFK Stadium site, is intended to be the Commanders’ crown jewel—a 65,000-seat venue for football, concerts, and potentially World Cup matches. The city wants it. The NFL wants it. Owner Josh Harris has already pledged $2.7 billion to make it happen. But now, with Donald Trump throwing a wrench into the works, he wrote, “I may put a restriction on them if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington,” the team finds itself trapped in a lose-lose scenario: stand their ground and risk the stadium, or cave and face a furious backlash.

What’s most striking isn’t the demand itself. It’s the Commanders’ silence. The Cleveland Guardians, who faced the same ultimatum, quickly shut down any talk of reverting to Indians. Washington’s franchise hasn’t said a word. No defiance. No reassurance to fans. Just… nothing. As NBC Sports’ Mike Florio bluntly put it, “It’s fair to wonder whether the reason for no response is as simple as this: the Commanders are being cowardly.” Meanwhile, Trump claims there’s a hidden wave of Native American support for the old name, even though every major Indigenous group has called it a slur for decades.

via Imago January 12, 2020: New Jersey Devils Owner Josh Harris meets with the media after the firing of Ray Shero before the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the New Jersey Devils and and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game was played at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. /CSM. NHL 2020: Lightning at Devils JAN 12 – ZUMAc04_ 20200112_zaf_c04_132 Copyright: xBennettxCohenx

The problem isn’t just optics, it’s leverage. Technically, D.C. now controls the land after Biden signed it over earlier this year. But Donald Trump’s bluster could still poison the well. If the Commanders keep quiet, they look weak. If they fight back, they risk turning their stadium into a partisan battleground.

For a franchise that spent years trying to move past its old controversies, this is the worst kind of déjà vu. And just when it looked like Trump’s interference was the only curveball, the D.C. Council decided to throw its own flag on the play.

Stadium deal hits snag as D.C. council pumps the brakes

Just as the Commanders thought they were driving toward the end zone, D.C. Council members have called an audible. The team’s $3.7 billion stadium proposal was once slated for a July 15 vote. But now, it’s been pushed to overtime as lawmakers demand more time to scrutinize the complex deal.

Funding for the stadium itself is still in the budget. However, crucial redevelopment plans around the facility have been temporarily sidelined. Council Chair Phil Mendelson insists the delay isn’t about killing the deal, but about perfecting it. “We need to better understand the financials behind the housing and retail components,” he explained. The new timeline adds two weeks for study and public hearings in late July.

Mayor Bowser isn’t hiding her frustration. “This isn’t in line with our agreement with the team,” she told reporters after addressing a business summit. Her warning carried urgency: “When opportunity knocks, you don’t let the window close.”

The Commanders, for their part, are playing it cool – issuing a measured statement expressing hope for “expedited” progress. But behind the scenes, the delays create fresh uncertainty for a franchise already grappling with Donald Trump’s name-change ultimatum. With political hurdles multiplying, the path back to D.C. just got more complicated.