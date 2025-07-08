Commanders Decide Name Change Stance After Donald Trump’s Redskins Demand

In July 2023, Josh Harris’ ownership group, which included NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales, purchased the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for a record $6.05 billion. With this expensive move, not only did Snyder’s leadership end, but it also brought an end to years of off-field controversies, lawsuits, and toxic workplace culture that plagued the franchise. From being imposed with a $10 million fine on the team to being investigated by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, the Snyder era saw it all when it came to controversies.

Due to all this, sponsors like FedEx and Nike pulled out, fan support plummeted, and the Commanders became one of the least respected organizations in professional sports. So, in July, when Harris took over the team, Snyder’s controversial era was officially over. The team formerly known as the ‘Redskins’ until 2020, carried the name Washington Football Team until 2022, and that is when they rebranded it to the Washington Commanders.

The name wasn’t just a shot at rebranding the team. With the move Harris & Co. aimed for a fresh start for the team that represents the nation’s capital. Harris, who grew up a Washington football fan, acknowledged the franchise’s rich past under the ‘Redskins’ banner. However, he resisted reverting to it, saying the team intends to honor that legacy through uniforms and historical nods but not looking back in terms of name.

While addressing the reigniting debate about the Washington rebranding, in February, Harris said, “I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that. Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It’s really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning.”

And his intentions have brought results. While the name ‘Redskins’ was historically profitable: ranking among the NFL’s top merchandise sellers for decades, the franchise’s economic trajectory only started to remain relatively stable post-rebrand. Forbes valued the Commanders at a massive $6.05 billion in 2024, a significant increase from their $3.4 billion valuation in 2020, just before the rebrand. The team has also invested heavily in community programs, legacy outreach, and brand-building. Furthermore, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ amazing rise in the season came as a cherry on the cake; merchandise sales for Daniels’ #5 jersey were the third-highest among rookies in 2024, and he also won the 2024 ROTY.

Donald Trump reignites the ‘Redskins’ Controversy

The US President Donald Trump reignited the long-standing controversy regarding the Washington Commanders’ rebranding debate. By appealing to voters who see the rebrand as ‘cancel culture,’ Trump is tapping into a demographic that resents the broader social justice movements influencing corporate decisions. But critics argue that retaining ‘Redskins’ would have sustained harm.

The POTUS was talking to the media from a helipad in Morristown, New Jersey, on the weekend, where he was asked about his stance on the Washington Commanders rebranding and whether the team should return to the ‘Redskins’ moniker it held for 87 years. As ‘TMZ’ reports, Trump opened up by alerting the media that what he was gonna say is going to be controversial. He said, “I wouldn’t have changed the name, but that’s there … it just doesn’t have the same. It doesn’t have the same ring to me, but you know winning could make everything sound good. So, if they win all of a sudden, the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn’t have changed the name.”



He also emphasized that winning changes everything. And perhaps in the case of the Washington Commanders, that just might be the case. They had a successful last season and have hopes for the season ahead. Trump added, “So, if they win all of a sudden, the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn’t have changed the name.” But while Donald Trump’s nostalgic criticism of the name change stirred political and cultural debate, Harris and his ownership group are focused on forward momentum. ‘TMZ’ concluded on Trump’s opinion on this situation, as they wrote, “so safe to say his opinion here doesn’t really matter.”

Backed by a winning team, rising fan engagement, and a modernized brand strategy. Add to it their community outreach, fresh leadership, and Jayden Daniels leading a resurgence on the field, the Commanders are crafting a new legacy rooted not in past controversy but in future success. As Trump himself conceded, winning makes everything sound good, and for the Commanders, that may prove truer than ever.