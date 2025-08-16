Commanders Forced Into Terry McLaurin Decision Hours After Kliff Kingsbury’s Demand to Front Office

Kliff Kingsbury may have been the first to show his concern in Washington’s ongoing standoff with Terry McLaurin. The Commanders’ offensive coordinator acknowledged Friday that the team’s offense can’t truly settle in until its top wideout is back in the mix. “We’re kind of at that point where we need to get those guys, when they’re available, out there and jelling to see where we are as an offense,” Kingsbury told reporters, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

As the opener creeps closer, the Commanders can’t afford loose wires sparking on offense. An ankle to rehab, a contract to settle, yet McLaurin’s shadow still stretches long in that locker room. Rookie Jaylin Lane brushed off any concern, pointing out the obvious: “He’s one of the best in the league for a reason.” The No. 1 wide receiver. The steady hand on the wheel who survived the Daniel Snyder years and led Washington through all that chaos.

Now, the following day, Washington finally made a move that edges things closer in a direction. McLaurin was officially activated from the physically unable to perform list. He had landed there at the start of camp, dealing with an ankle issue after reporting late because of his push for a new contract. “One day after OC Kliff Kingsbury said it was time for on-field work, the #Commanders activated WR Terry McLaurin off the Active/PUP List.” If McLaurin does step back onto the field next week, it would be the clearest sign yet that the Commanders are on track to have him lining up with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels when the season kicks off September 7.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

McLaurin’s return to play is proceeding according to a structured plan, as confirmed by Dan Quinn. “We’ve got a real process in our return-to-play that we believe in. We know it works. So we’ll hit all those steps,” Quinn stated on Saturday.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list when he arrived at camp on July 27 due to an ankle injury. His absence from the start of camp also led to fines totaling $200,000, at $50,000 per day, in line with the collective bargaining agreement.

McLaurin is currently in the final year of his three-year, $68.4 million contract and is actively seeking a new extension. The Commanders are set to kick off their season at home against NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on September 7.

$30M dilemma behind Terry McLaurin’s contract standoff

Terry McLaurin is the latest wide receiver to step into the contract spotlight, and he’s not mincing words about his value. At 29, McLaurin believes he belongs in the same pay bracket as the NFL’s top wideouts, with early reports suggesting he’s eyeing $30 million per year. That number reportedly caught Washington off guard, but given McLaurin’s resume, it’s hardly outlandish. The Commanders’ captain has been the steady hand in their passing game for years, no matter who’s throwing the football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Washington’s front office doesn’t want to pay him “based on past performance.” That stance is hard to defend when the two-time Pro Bowler just posted 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 2024. For a franchise that’s lived in quarterback chaos, McLaurin has been their constant. Ignoring that in negotiations risks alienating the one player who’s been the heartbeat of their offense. The middle ground, according to ESPN’s John Keim, could be a $28 million per year deal. That figure falls short of McLaurin’s target, but it might be the number that keeps both sides at the table.

Encouragingly, the relationship between player and front office appears strong. McLaurin was even spotted chatting with GM Adam Peters and fist-bumping his OC during the Burgundy vs. Gold scrimmage moments. Quite a mutual respect despite the dispute.