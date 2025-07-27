Commanders Forced to Cut Ties With Promising Defender to Clear Space For Terry McLaurin

The Commanders didn’t want to let Terry McLaurin go. McLaurin himself made it clear that he wanted to play with the Commanders. His steady stream of stats went a long way to make his case in Washington. But if McLaurin had to get his big payday, someone else had to pay the price. And that came with the decision to release CB Fentrell Cypress.

As Adam Schefter broke the news on his X handle, “To make room for reinstating Terry McLaurin this morning, the Commanders released CB Fentrell Cypress.” In a separate post, Schefter also noted that Terry McLaurin’s holdout has now boiled down to a hold-in. McLaurin showed up at the training facility on Saturday. But did not take part in practice. He notably has an ankle injury that has made the Commanders move him to the Active/PUP list.

Earlier, when McLaurin was away from the camp, the Commanders had placed him on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. But as the man showed up, the equations had changed. But what does it mean for Cypress?

