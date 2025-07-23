Commanders’ Frankie Luvu Refuses to Slow Down After Stealing Double Honors & Jayden Daniels’ Spotlight

Everyone was buzzing about Jayden Daniels, and why wouldn’t they be? Washington’s rookie QB came in like a hurricane, throwing for over 3,500 yards, scoring 25 touchdowns, and nearly hitting 900 rushing yards while taking the Commanders to the NFC Championship. He wasn’t just good – he was must-see TV every Sunday. But while all eyes were glued to the shiny new quarterback, something special was happening on the other side of the ball that nobody saw coming.

Frankie Luvu, the linebacker nobody drafted, was quietly putting together the season of his life. That three-year, $31 million contract Washington gave him? He didn’t just earn it – he made it look like the steal of the century. Eight sacks, 99 tackles, and seven passes knocked down don’t even begin to tell the whole story. This was the guy who turned Washington’s defense from a laughingstock into something opponents feared.

He’s now earning recognition as one of the NFL’s elites, joining teammates Laremy Tunsil (No. 86) and Bobby Wagner (No. 74) on this year’s prestigious Top 100 list. As the countdown continues, fans are eagerly waiting to see if stars like Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin will join them, but for now, it’s Luvu’s moment in the sun.

You could feel the shift when he took to Instagram after the announcement. “An Island kid who left at 17 off the rock, now in the NFL, ranked top 70 out of 100, and most importantly – respected for my game,” he wrote. “If you asked me 10 years ago, I’d say impossible. But God had a plan that’s brought blessings to me and my whole family. Being recognized as one of the top 70 NFL players isn’t just about me – it’s about my family, my journey, my legacy and earning respect for the game I love.” The words hit differently because this wasn’t some scripted athletes speak. This was real – the undrafted kid from American Samoa who kept grinding when nobody was watching, suddenly finding himself in the spotlight he always deserved.

What makes Luvu special isn’t just the numbers – though his stats certainly jump off the page. It’s the way he attacks every snap like it might be his last. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler ranked him fifth among off-ball linebackers for 2025, and the coaches he spoke with couldn’t stop praising Luvu’s impact. “I have so much respect for him,“ one defensive coach told Fowler. “He’s been one of the best tone-setters in the NFL. His production over the last three years is as good as anyone’s.“ Watch him play just once, and you’ll understand immediately. He’s not just a great player – he elevates everyone around him. That’s how Washington’s defense went from the league’s worst to middle of the pack in just one season.

Now here’s the scary part: he’s just getting started. At 28 years old and entering his eighth season, Luvu dropped a line in that Instagram post that should make the rest of the league nervous: “We just getting started! Year 8 Loading.” It’s not just a catchy phrase – it’s a promise. Because while Jayden Daniels might be the future of the franchise, Frankie Luvu is the heartbeat of this team right now. But if you want to know how far Luvu’s come, just listen to who’s talking about him now.

Even the l eague’s best c an’t Help but respect Frankie Luvu’s game

When Lane Johnson says it’s “fun going against a dude who competes like that,” you pause. The guy’s blocked a Hall of Fame reel of pass rushers, but when it comes to Frankie Luvu? There’s a different kind of respect, despite his stance against the ‘Tush Push’. So, you can understand Lane is not faking the praise for media. It’s real! “Some guys just have that fire you can’t ignore,” Johnson added. So, for those wondering, Luvu’s not out here for headlines. He’s out here making sure quarterbacks sleep with one eye open. He doesn’t chirp. He doesn’t need to. The tape talks loud enough.

And the dangerous part is that Luvu brings brains. “The dude’s football smart,” Johnson said. “Half the time he’s calling out our plays before we run them… and he’s usually right.” That’s film-room assassin stuff. No wonder Washington went after him and Bobby Wagner this offseason. One’s a Hall of Famer. The other? Quietly becoming his own kind of monster. Back in Week 5, with Daniels having an off day, it was Luvu who took center stage. Seven tackles. 2.5 sacks. A fumble recovery. A fourth-down stuff. Even Deshaun Watson looked like he’d seen a ghost. Cue in the Dawg Pound BOOS! “Full effort everything,” Jayden Daniels said. That’s the difference. That’s the identity Dan Quinn is building.

And let’s not pretend this was a one-off. Luvu’s been stacking 20+ sack, 200+ tackle seasons like it’s routine. And now? He’s got a defense feeding off his vibe and a city that’s finally waking up to what he brings. As Quinn put it, “Frankie’s as wound up, wild, and fun as you can get.” Tequila and game balls—that’s how he celebrates. But don’t get twist it. He’s not done. The island kid who showed up chasing a roster spot is now chasing greatness. And this league? It’s officially on notice.