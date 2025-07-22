Commanders GM Puts Terry McLaurin on Strong Notice Ahead of Training Camp as WR Threatens Holdout

Terry McLaurin has been everything Washington could’ve asked for. Productive and durable in a franchise that’s been anything but stable. But the NFL doesn’t do loyalty points. With a new regime in town, led by GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are resetting the board. And in the cold calculus of front office thinking, even a face-of-the-franchise wideout isn’t guaranteed protection when it’s rebuild season.

A tweet on X by NFL reporter Scott Abraham captured the energy perfectly when he asked GM Adam Peters whether McLaurin would report to camp: “Haven’t spoken about that. Like all of our players, we expect him to be here today”. But that expectation feels paper-thin. McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, is in the final year of his deal and already skipped all spring practices. He’s made it clear he’s frustrated with how negotiations have stalled — and according to FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna, McLaurin’s camp is done playing nice. If the Commanders keep dragging their feet, “everything will be on the table” — a holdout, a hold-in, even a trade request.

For now, McLaurin is taking it day by day, but the clock’s ticking — and Washington hasn’t called him in weeks.

