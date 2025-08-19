Commanders Injury News: Dan Quinn Updates Trey Amos’ Status After Hamstring Tightness

The Washington Commanders‘ preseason hasn’t offered many bright spots, but rookie cornerback Trey Amos has at least shown glimmers of hope. In two exhibition games, the first-year defender has recorded a pair of solo stops, standing his ground in limited opportunities. Nevertheless, fans hoping to see more reps against the Bengals on Monday night were left scratching their heads when Amos never saw the field in Washington’s 31–17 loss. His missed practice was a surprise, particularly as the squad is in need of revitalizing the secondary.

Head coach Dan Quinn set things straight following practice, providing the reasons why the rookie was not in action. Quinn explained that Trey had some tight hamstrings after Saturday’s work. He got warmed up on the evening and felt that he was fine to go. But he still had the hammy bothering him a little bit, so they held him out. Amos reportedly had a questionable label entering the game, and the Commanders opted for prudence over danger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Amos, the delay is a timing issue, not severity. He needs all the preseason reps to establish rhythm, enhance recognition, and earn a job in Washington’s cornerback pecking order. For Ole Miss in 2024, Amos proved he could play volume, in 13 games tallying 50 tackles, exhibit the physicality Quinn expects out of corners. At college, he accumulated 121 tackles, four interceptions, testifying to staying power and reliability. The loss of August could come at a price to rookies who wish to ascend the depth chart. Especially Quinn’s defense that requires toughness physically as well as accuracy in assignments. But the team believes that this was not much of a problem situation. The rookie cornerback will be ready again after tightness has passed. But each missed opportunity leaves a scar when roster cuts loom on the horizon.

AD

The injury report to the Commanders only adds fuel to the fire. Trey Amos is not the first name to be worrying the medical staff. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was shut down from the same Bengals game with a lower leg problem. Another cornerback, Kevon Seymour, was put on the reserve/injured list due to an undisclosed illness. Another tackle, Brandon Coleman, has been out due to a lower-body problem, creating holes throughout the trenches. Tight end Tyree Jackson also landed on injured reserve last week, further limiting the offensive options. At short, the Commanders are managing a cluster of injuries at various positions. And Amos’ injury adds another degree of unpredictability to an already thinning roster.

Washington’s 0–2 preseason does not have much significance in the standings, but for a franchise with a new regime, each rep and assessment counts. Amos being out meant fewer opportunities for coaches to try his instincts in real time. The preseason can be derided by outsiders, but for young talent such as Amos, it is the proving ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Amos’ absence means for Washington’s depth

Although Trey Amos’ hamstring pull is seemingly minor, it tells a larger story about the Commanders’ cornerback depth all preseason. Washington’s offseason roster is fluid, and position assignments are not always as cut-and-dried as they seem. Amos’ lost snaps diminish the versatility of a team already lacking in hybrid positions, rotations, and tryout roles under Dan Quinn regime. For an underclassman fighting to solidify himself in the rotation, even a couple of lost practices is lopsidedly skewed on position IQ and familiarity with the defense.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-January 18: Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Playoff game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npg25.jpg

The Commanders’ secondary corner contingent is also complicated by the presence of players such as Jonathan Jones, Mike Sainristil, and Noah Igbinoghene. Who have manned several positions in the defensive backfield. All of these players have enough versatility to play slot, outside, or hybrid duty. This is what puts Amos in the bind: he’s fighting both for snaps at a particular location but in a system evolving where multiple players are being asked to line up in multiple places. Missed preseason reps would thus delay his integration into the defensive rotation. It will force Quinn and Whitt to balance experience, preparedness, and positional flexibility when decision is in need to be made.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Washington’s “hybrid” positions also cloud the depth picture. Rookies such as Kain Medrano are being pushed equally at linebacker and safety. A notion Quinn and Whitt like to have variety in coverage and rush packages. The cap, positional choice, and roster limits, 43 defensive players, 45 offensive players, and three special team members also enter into snap distribution. Amos’ absence, though precautionary, takes a important variable out of those calculations. For the coaches, every preseason practice and game is a data point that dictates who will make it through cuts and get important snaps. For Amos, every rep that’s missed isn’t just a personal setback but is a minor inconvenience for Washington. As it continues to work on refining its depth chart going into the regular season.