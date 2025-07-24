Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Adds New Role to His Resume After Partnering With $14B Giant

Jayden Daniels isn’t just entering his second season with heavy expectations of himself—he’s carrying an entire franchise’s dreams. The Washington Commanders quarterback exploded onto the scene as a rookie, racking up 31 touchdowns and 4,459 total yards. Those numbers didn’t just impress fans; they transformed expectations overnight. Daniels single-handedly elevated Washington from mediocre to a legitimate contender. The franchise now whispers about Super Bowl possibilities, something that seemed impossible just months ago.

Daniels’ rookie campaign rewrote the team’s trajectory completely. But year two brings different pressures. Teams have film on him now. Defensive coordinators spent the offseason studying his tendencies, looking for weaknesses. This spring, Daniels has embraced his evolving role with fresh steps forward. He isn’t just throwing touchdowns – he’s cashing in on his rookie success.

February brought his first major endorsement deal when CELSIUS announced their multi-year partnership. The energy drink company made Daniels their inaugural partner for their new hydration line launch, recognizing his marketability immediately. Six months later, the deals keep rolling in. This Wednesday, Athletics in Control‘s official page made their announcement with Daniels’ photo front and center. “Please welcome Heisman trophy winner & NFL rookie of the year Jayden Daniels as our brand ambassador,” the caption read. Daniels shared the post to his Instagram story, adding his perspective on the partnership. “Honored to be in a position to be a mentor to many,” he wrote, showing his awareness of the platform these deals provide.

The numbers behind Daniels’ endorsement empire are staggering. He’s partnered with 16 different brands across 45 categories in just over a year. His portfolio ranges from Beats By Dre, which he joined in August 2023, to Betty Crocker and CELSIUS deals that followed his rookie breakout. The diversity spans audio hardware, food and beverage, financial services, and apparel sectors. His latest partnership with Invisalign represents perhaps his most unique endorsement yet. The $14 billion orthodonture giant shared a video featuring Daniels explaining his connection to the brand. “What’s good, everybody? I’m all set right now with Invisalign. I feel confident. Invisalign has given me supreme confidence on and off the field and now I’m excited that I get to share my journey with y’all,” he stated in the promotion.

Invisalign’s NFL strategy has proven brilliant over five years. They’ve secured 12 team sponsorships and high-profile endorsers. Kamal Bhandal, VP of global Invisalign brand consumer marketing, believes they’re at “one of the highest points ever for brand health and awareness” as the league’s “official clear aligner sponsors.” NFL honors and pushes endorsers through major media opportunities. “We’re aiming at a broad target, like anyone that wants a great smile,” Bhandal explained. “The storytelling that the NFL allows us has really been the best part of this.”

Beyond endorsements, Daniels is staying focused on football fundamentals and building connections. When Terry McLaurin‘s back, they won’t miss a beat.

Jayden Daniels dismisses McLaurin absence concerns

Washington’s training camp is missing its top receiver, but Jayden Daniels remains completely unfazed. Terry McLaurin’s holdout hasn’t rattled the second-year quarterback one bit. While reporters pepper him with questions about timing and chemistry, Daniels brushes off the concerns with quiet confidence. McLaurin hauled in 12 of Daniels’ 25 touchdown passes during their magical rookie campaign together. Their connection fueled Washington’s unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game. Now, with McLaurin absent from camp, naturally, everyone wants to know how this affects their partnership moving forward.

Daniels addressed the situation head-on during Wednesday’s press conference. He made it clear that their bond runs deeper than a few missed practice sessions. “I think it’s an overstated thing,” Daniels said matter-of-factly. “Obviously, me and Terry got a very good relationship, and that’s just the business of the NFL. Whenever the time comes and he’s back out there on the field, I don’t feel we’ll miss a beat.”

The quarterback’s calm demeanor reflects his growing maturity as a leader. He understands contract negotiations are part of professional sports. Their chemistry developed through high-pressure playoff moments, not just practice reps. That kind of trust doesn’t evaporate overnight. The real concern isn’t about timing or route precision. McLaurin’s physical condition after missing valuable training time could be more problematic. Getting back into football shape takes weeks, not days. But Daniels isn’t sweating those details either. His confidence stems from experience.

They’ve already proven their connection works under the brightest lights. A few missed practices won’t erase months of building chemistry through crucial fourth-quarter drives and playoff pressure.