Commanders Make New Terry McLaurin Announcement as Dan Quinn Sends 2-Word Message to Hold-In WR

During a training camp drill last year, Dan Quinn ran a two-minute simulation where Terry McLaurin had to catch a pass and stop the clock by getting out of bounds. McLaurin made the catch but took two extra steps before exiting the field. Quinn immediately corrected him, emphasizing situational awareness and precision. “You got to know the situation,” he told McLaurin. That moment stuck. Later in the season, McLaurin flawlessly executed a similar sideline play to set up a game-winning score, proof that Quinn’s intensity in practice translates to winning football when it matters most.

This year, his contract status has become the Commanders’ biggest camp storyline. On July 27, the team officially reinstated him from the Reserve/Did Not Report list and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, a technical move that keeps him in the fold while negotiations continue. To make room, Washington released CB Fentrell Cypress, a signal that Terry’s presence, even sidelined, matters more.

Terry McLaurin’s holdout sent ripples through the Commanders’ camp this July. The veteran wideout skipped the opening week of practices in search of a contract that matches his production. He has reportedly accrued $200,000 in mandatory fines, an expensive statement of frustration with Washington’s front office. The WR’s contract situation adds even more weight to his current hold-in status. Back in 2022, McLaurin signed a three-year, $68.364 million extension with the Washington Commanders. It included a $28 million signing bonus and $53.154 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, the final season of his current contract, McLaurin is scheduled to earn a base salary of $15.5 million, along with a $2.8 million roster bonus and a $500,000 workout bonus, bringing his cap hit to a massive $25.5 million. Despite this, his dead cap value sits at $14 million, which means Washington could technically move on.

Terry McLaurin has been the soul of the Commanders‘ offense since arriving in 2019, and the numbers back it up. Through six seasons, he’s played and started all 97 games, notching a remarkable 460 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns. His career average of 13.9 yards per catch shows he’s not just a possession guy, he’s a downfield threat, too. And in 2024, he delivered one of his most explosive seasons yet, 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, proving he’s still ascending.

Commanders HC welcomes Terry McLaurin’s move

Second-year head coach Dan Quinn is embracing the challenge. His two-word response to McLaurin’s arrival? “Really pumped.” It’s clear Quinn sees McLaurin not just as a top-tier receiver. But a cultural anchor in a locker room that’s undergone serious turnover. With Jayden Daniels taking first-team reps, having a veteran like McLaurin around is invaluable, even if he’s not yet on the practice field.

The receiver’s comeback injects a much-needed emotional lift into a young locker room. “This is an awesome competitor at his core,” Quinn said. “There’s good, and then there’s excellent at something, and that’s what Terry is.” But the coach also revealed that a lingering ankle injury, believed to date back to late last season, is still affecting McLaurin’s mobility. The team’s medical staff has not yet cleared him for walkthroughs, team periods, or even individual drills, though he’s attending meetings and remaining active in the building.

While some around the league have speculated whether the injury was exaggerated to soften the blow of fines or buy time in contract talks, some reported the injury is legit, but not severe. “Protecting the player is protecting the team,” he said, signaling a measured, patient rehab process. McLaurin remains a crucial voice for the offense and a trusted weapon for QB Daniels. And while his return date is uncertain, his presence alone carries weight.

“He seemed very much like himself,” Quinn added. “A serious competitor. A pro. He just handles things the right way.” With Washington set to open its preseason on August 8 vs. the Patriots, all eyes remain on when No. 17 suits up again.

The Commanders want McLaurin on the field for Week 1, but more importantly, they want him locked in long-term. A new deal hasn’t materialized yet. But his presence at camp shows both sides are still in the fight, and that’s a good sign.