Commanders News: Dan Quinn Feels the Heat as Dan Orlovsky Declares Only Terry McLaurin Is Worth Watching

Terry McLaurin just made a bold move. After carrying the Commanders through five straight 1,000-yard seasons, the 29-year-old face of Landover’s offense is finally pushing back. But Dan Quinn isn’t rattled. “He let me know that was happening, so I definitely appreciated that,” the head coach said, keeping things calm at Commanders Park. More importantly, he made it clear McLaurin’s not going anywhere. “We love Terry. I’m really glad he’s here.”

But Quinn knows it’s not all high-fives and harmony. There’s a business layer to this, and he’s not pretending otherwise. “We also understand there’s a business side to these things,” he admitted. While the front office wrestles with contracts and cap space, Quinn’s focus is on keeping the energy inside the building clean. “Somebody asked me if this is a distraction. It is not.” That’s a coach trying to balance team unity while the suits upstairs figure out the money.

But not everyone’s buying it—especially not Dan Orlovsky. The former QB didn’t hold back on First Take when talking about McLaurin’s situation. “It’s one of the most maddening situations that I have been watching this NFL offseason,” he said. Then came the real sting: “Respectfully, Washington, you were a dumpster fire for years. You were a laughingstock. The only thing good about your organization was that young man [Terry McLaurin].”

Frankly, Orlovsky has a point. McLaurin racked up 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns last season. He was a huge reason the Commanders reached the NFC Championship. And his Second-Team All-Pro nod wasn’t just a nod—it was earned.

That’s why Orlovsky is fuming. Year after year, even when Washington was drowning in dysfunction, McLaurin stood tall. He was the reason for any optimism in The District. “This, he impacts winning,” he stressed. Six fourth-quarter comebacks. Dominance on fourth down. So, as Orlovsky put it, “It makes no sense.”

Dan Quinn & the Commanders stuck in limbo with McLaurin’s trade call

While Commanders fans wait for a breakthrough on Terry McLaurin’s contract, the front office has made no sudden moves. The vibe feels oddly strategic—like they’re keeping things steady rather than stirring more noise. It’s not unlike what’s happening with the Cowboys and Micah Parsons, who’s still showing up despite his own contract mess. But in D.C., there’s no new offer for McLaurin, and that’s beginning to raise eyebrows across the league.

Still, Dan Quinn isn’t stressing. He’s embracing the chance to work with a locker room leader like McLaurin, even if things are tense off the field. “For Terry, the trade request, that’s part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL. We understand it,” Quinn said, brushing off the noise. For him, it’s all about development and culture, while GM Adam Peters handles the money game.

And to be fair, Quinn’s staying in his lane. “I try to support him as best I can, but we don’t discuss the finance part of things.” That’s Quinn showing respect for the player without crossing into the front office’s turf. Peters, though, didn’t leave fans hanging. He made it clear: “We’ll do whatever we can to get a deal done.”

Even so, no deal has been done. The trade request was a statement, but it hasn’t shaken Washington. Now with preseason looming, this tug-of-war is still stuck in place.