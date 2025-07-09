Commanders Owner Josh Harris Has No Response to Redskins Question After Confirming Name Change Stance

The Washington Commanders have remained a standout NFL team throughout NFL history. Whether it’s for their legendary history or being one of the biggest merchandise sellers in the sport. The Commanders have shone through it all. Yet one debate that keeps reigniting is the rebranding of the team. Formerly known and largely appreciated, the Washington ‘Redskins’, has troubled their owner Josh Harris time and time again. The Redskins name was dawned in 1933, and amid rising pressure from sponsors and Native American groups, dropped that name in 2020.

The franchise temporarily rebranded as the ‘Washington Football Team’ before settling on ‘Commanders’ in 2022. Following the decision, fans, veterans, and occasionally even politicians have discussed the ongoing issue, but Harris has remained steadfast in his stance. In February this year, Harris said, “I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that. Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It’s really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning.”

And this stance is being questioned again and again. In a recent development NFL journalist Nicholas Ballasy asked Harris whether the ‘Redskins’ moniker will come back or not. And Harris? He just smiled. He said nothing and walked away. Ballasy asked him, “Josh, any chance the ‘Redskins’ name could come back? The retro name.” Josh was speechless, and what confirmed his stance further was that his reaction was deliberate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And why would he look back? Under the previous ownership of Dan Snyder, the team was surrounded by investigations and controversy. The rebranding does not represent a new name and a new jersey. If you ask Harris, for him, it’s about a new future for the national capital team, it’s about leaving those controversial years in the past and thriving on the momentum of the future. Their rookie QB, Jayden Daniels, also took the centre stage of the attention, winning the 2024 ROTY, and stood third in most rookie jersey sales as well.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Harris stayed silent on the possibility of reviving the ‘Redskins’ name, his actions elsewhere suggest he’s far more vocal and assertive when it comes to shaping the team’s physical and financial future.

Donald Trump comments on the Commanders’ RFK Stadium deal

That vision is now materializing in the form of a massive new stadium project at the old RFK site; a nearly $4 billion venture drawing national attention, political scrutiny, and even commentary from the US President Donald Trump. April 28, 2025: Josh Harris, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, together announced a $3.7 billion project to build a 65,000-seat domed stadium at the historic RFK Stadium site, with the groundbreaking planned to end in 2026, and the stadium opening by 2030. And while Trump has publicly lamented the loss of the ‘Redskins’ name, for the stadium deal, he expressed willingness to intervene if the Council stalls.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the team is currently in a stalemate with D.C. politicians planning to renovate Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium and move the Commanders back, Trump commented on the situation, saying, “We’ll see what happens. I’ve been looking at the deal, and I don’t blame them. It’s a very important piece of property, so we’ll see. But if I can help them out, I would.” He emphasized the RFK site remains federally owned, hinting at legal leverage to push the deal forward.

For Harris, the move matters because he has envisioned balancing a modern ‘Commanders’ identity with nostalgic nods, e.g., retro uniforms, and now the RFK deal. The stadium & mixed-use development could create thousands of jobs, boost local small businesses, and support major events, for example, the 2030 FIFA World Cup. In summary, Josh Harris’ silence on reviving the ‘Redskins’ name reaffirms his commitment to the Commanders brand. And even Trump, who criticized the name change, offered support for the stadium deal. Harris’s and the Washington Commanders’ future off the field now hinges on Harris’s vision, public support, and crucial legislative approval.