Commanders Rumors: Dan Quinn to Replace Terry McLaurin With $17M Star Amid Contract Stalemate

Roster building isn’t just about numbers. It’s about knowing when to hold onto your pieces and when to move them off the board. Coaches may scheme on Sundays, but it’s the front office playing chess year-round. And in Washington, Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters are already three moves ahead. While Terry McLaurin is right in the middle of a tense contract standoff, the real plot twist might be unfolding somewhere else. It’s not just about his deal anymore. It’s about whose payday is coming next, because Terry’s deal? It’s now entirely contingent upon a $17 million star.

John Keim pulled back the curtain on what’s really going on: Washington isn’t dragging its feet with Terry McLaurin because there’s a more important extension looming next year: Deebo Samuel‘s. “Keep in mind, next year, a lot of guys would be up for contract extension like Deebo Samuel. That’s why it has taken this long and could take several more weeks to figure out,” he said. And that makes sense. They can’t spend big on McLaurin when there’s a more important extension in line.

The Commanders have already doubled down on Deebo. By guaranteeing $17 million of his 2025 salary and tossing in another $3 million in fresh incentives right after the deal, Washington basically drew a line in the sand. That’s not just a welcome package; it’s a token of trust.

Why make Deebo the guy now? There’s the sporting reason, of course. He fits Dan Quinn’s vision like a glove. In an offense built on motion, misdirection, and chunk plays after the catch, Deebo’s the prototype. Even during a “down” year in 2024, he racked up 120+ YAC over expected. Whether he’s out wide, in the slot, or sneaking into the backfield, he stretches defenses and gives Quinn exactly what he wants.

From a cap standpoint, it makes even more sense. McLaurin’s reportedly eyeing north of $30 million per year. And they’ve already secured a do-it-all weapon in Samuel at a manageable price. Deciding to wait on McLaurin’s future contract value is the smartest move they can possibly make. So, what exactly are McLaurin and the front office right now?

The McLaurin contract saga isn’t settling anytime soon

This contract saga became real when, during Hall of Fame Game media day, he made it official: he wants out. The trade request didn’t really blindside the front office, but it did force the standoff into the spotlight. Behind closed doors, it’s not about hurt feelings. It’s math. McLaurin turns 31 next year and wants top-of-market money: think $30M+ per year, DK Metcalf territory.

But the Commanders already shoved their chips toward Deebo Samuel, restructuring his deal in March and guaranteeing $17 million in 2025. They’re not paying two wideouts like WR1s, especially with Jayden Daniels still on a rookie deal and the offense reshaping around yards-after-catch killers.

Then came the holdout. He eventually showed up for training camp, but not in pads. Instead, Washington stuck him on the PUP list with “lingering ankle soreness.” Whether the ankle’s actually holding him back or it’s a soft-landing excuse for a contract standoff, it doesn’t look good.

The worst part is, he’s still a beast on the field. 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns in 2024. A major reason Washington punched its ticket to the NFC Championship. Second-Team All-Pro honors were no charity either. But more than $30 million plus for someone at this age? It doesn’t fit well with the Commanders. You can argue that Metcalf raised the market value. But he’s also two years younger than McLaurin. Hence, it matters!

So, where are we now? He’s in the building, showing face at meetings, chatting with teammates, even signing gear for fans like nothing’s wrong. But make no mistake: staying on the PUP list is his version of crossing arms without saying a word. Buckle up, Commanders fans, this saga will drag on for weeks, it seems!