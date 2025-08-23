Commanders’ Top Roster Cut Candidate Makes Dan Quinn’s Decision Easier as Preseason Struggles Continue

Beyond Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ depth at QB is being tested on rocky roads this preseason. And the outlook isn’t good. As the Commanders face off against the Ravens in their final preseason matchup, QB Sam Hartman is making it easier than ever to project who gets cut when the final 53-man roster arises. It’s a massacre at Northwest Stadium, even with a home-field advantage, and Hartman is at the heart of it.

The Ravens were already leading 17-3 when the tragedy struck. Shortly into the second quarter, Hartman threw a pass into coverage near the sideline. Ravens’ undrafted rookie cornerback Keyton Martin picked him off and ran 26 yards for a pick-6 touchdown. And just like that, Hartman seems to have sealed his fate even before the game enters the fourth quarter. While this just might be the final nail in the coffin, the plays leading up to this were equally marked with heartbreaks.

In the first quarter, Hartman completed a few short passes to gain a little ground. But with 1:56 minutes left in the first quarter, Hartman stepped back to throw, and could only deliver an incomplete pass intended for Ja’Corey Brooks. The second quarter was where the disasters really started piling up. One complete short pass later, Hartman threw yet another incomplete pass intended for Colson Yankoff. With 12:26 minutes left in the second quarter, Hartman scrambled for 9 yards and got tackled. He got picked off by Jalyn Armour-Davis and tackled by K.J. Osborn on the very next play. With a few more short completions to his name, Hartman took a sack. The pick-6 came with just 1:16 left in the second quarter, and with just 30 seconds left on the clock, Hartman rounded it all off with a sack and a forced fumble.

That’s all the flair Sam Hartman could show. The final verdict for Hartman: 12 of 17 completions, 114 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Josh Johnson was the next man up in the third quarter. His story, though, was eerily similar to Hartman. 3 short passes completed became the silver lining for 3 incomplete passes in the 3rd quarter. 4 complete passes became the storyline for Johnson in the 4th quarter. But that ground gain was swiftly cut short with a pick at the Ravens’ end zone by Thomas Graham. Johnson’s last play in the game also ended with an incomplete pass. The total production? 7 of 13 completions, 50 yards, zero touchdowns, and 1 interception.

As the Ravens won 30-3, the story for the Commanders became about who played worse. And sadly for Sam Hartman, he came out on top. With that, HC Dan Quinn’s impending roster cuts have been significantly simplified. Two QBs could make it to the final roster, but if Quinn decides on a third, it doesn’t look like Hartman has a case.

Roster cuts impending: bad news for Sam Hartman

Earlier in the preseason, both Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman had thrown two picks each with no touchdown passes to make their case. Before the Ravens’ clash, Hartman had only amassed 93 yards, with 13 out of 29 completions. On the other hand, Johnson had at least 1 touchdown against two picks, 229 yards and 21 of 31 completions. Hartman’s latest pick-6, along with the two picks already to his name, has all but decided the final roster: Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. But if there’s a third-string QB behind them, it could be Johnson with his single touchdown in the preseason.

Following his Achilles injury rehab, Mariota is expected to be ready to go by Week 1. The path forward for Mariota, as the man himself stated, is simple. “I’m kind of in that process to return to play. Part of that process is to come out here, start doing some individual work and then slowly get acclimated into the team setting, and then once that happens, I should be ready to go by Week 1.” Neither Johnson or Hartman have made a strong case for themselves throughout August. So the path forward for Dan Quinn could be to cut one and sign the other to the practice squad.

As CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles notes, “It’s a near certainty that if Washington opts just keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, one of Johnson or Hartman would land on the practice squad.” With the Commanders’ preseason finally behind them, and the Week 1 matchup against the Giants now looming, there’s just one question that remains to be answered for Dan Quinn. Who stays, and who fades into the pages of preseason history.