Commanders’ Von Miller Already Puts Giants on Strong Notice After Jayden Daniels Humiliated Patriots

The vibe at Commanders training camp is charged, with the team’s offense unit now sitting No. 6 in Pro Football Network‘s latest ratings (given in June, ahead of the camp). The impetus is a reaction to the fact that the franchise has totally flipped the script from the pre-Jayden Daniels days. Gone are the days when they had put up lackluster offense grades of merely 69.0, 65.9, and 64.7 from 2021-23. The signing of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil has only excited people that Washington might contend for a top ranking offensively this year. That’s according to the ESPN depth chart, especially with Von Miller.

JD, in his sophomore year, keeps improving on his record-breaking first season, teammates say, describing his growth as “night and day” compared to last year. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler recently foresaw the team resembling a “powerhouse in 2025,” attributing it to Daniels’ growing comfort level and proficiency with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury‘s scheme. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s staggering statistics with 3,568 passing yards, 891 rushing yards, and 25 touchdown passes have made him the fifth-favorite to be named MVP at +850 odds.

But Wednesday’s (Aug. 6) practice with the Patriots is what got everyone’s tongues wagging throughout the NFL. Fresh from a training camp fight that put veteran edge rusher Von Miller in a battle with Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, the 36-year-old linebacker went to social media with a post that shook the NFC East. Miller’s Instagram reply, “Y’all wanna see me fight so bad, y’all wanna see me fight? Y’all wanna see 36-year-old Von Miller fight? Tune in Week 1 vs the Giants,” was as threatening as it was brash.

The altercation occurred at a joint practice. Henderson forcefully brought down a Commanders rusher, reportedly Von Miller. And that led to an intense verbal argument between the two teams. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel even found himself bloodied after leaping into the fracas to intervene, crawling out of the pile with a cut to his right cheek. But it was Miller’s social media clap-back, which was defiant in tone and content, that made headlines, effectively putting the Giants on notice.

Von Miller’s warning comes with a little extra validity following his history as an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP who signed with Washington this offseason for one year and $6.1 million, fully loaded with incentives according to ESPN. The Commanders made a statement by signing him, with GM Adam Peters surrounding Daniels with veteran talent while the young QB is still under his rookie contract. Miller’s presence has already elevated his teammates: “Just being next to a great, it elevates you,” said defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

The timing of Von Miller’s bravado is impeccable for a team basking in confidence off their NFC Championship Game performance. His Instagram challenge to the Giants is not trash talk. It’s a message that this defense, which was 11th in sacks last year, now has a closer that can seal the deal. Miller is 36. But his presence clearly signals the kind of defensive punctuation the Commanders required.

After Von Miller, what’s the situation with Jayden Daniels with the Patriots?

As Von Miller’s online trash talk made headlines, however, it was Jayden Daniels’ play in Wednesday’s joint practice that had Patriots beat writers grabbing superlatives: the sophomore QB was “surgical” in 11-on-11s, displaying poise, rapid reads, and complete command even without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. Daniels threw two touchdowns, one to Luke McCaffrey, one to Ja’Corey Brooks, while efficiently hitting tight end Zach Ertz, who appeared healthy and quick following last year’s injury.

Accounts coming out of Foxborough indicate that Daniels never missed a read and resembled a “powerhouse,” calling Kliff Kingsbury’s attack against the new look Pats. This kind of ease, particularly against a much-enhanced Patriots defense under Mike Vrabel, only reinforces the sense within the Commanders locker room that this offense is about to blow.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye finished the day with 3 passing touchdowns on a 67% completion rate, while Daniels posted a 63% completion rate with no touchdowns. All in all, the meeting of Von Miller’s ferocity and Jayden Daniels’ growth has positioned the Commanders as legitimate NFC challengers. Miller might have delivered his message to the Giants through social media. But his tone is unmistakable: this Washington team isn’t expecting to fight. They’re anticipating dominating, beginning in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.