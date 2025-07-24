Commanders’ Von Miller Puts Fear in 31 NFL Teams After Sending Message on Josh Allen

The Washington Commanders ended their last season on a positive note, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a rocky campaign. In 2024, the Commanders had one of the most underwhelming defenses in the NFL, ranked 29th in points allowed 27.3 PPG and 25th in total defense (369.1 YPG). They struggled to pressure quarterbacks, missed routine tackles, and gave up big plays late in games. General Manager Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn knew a shakeup was mandatory. It was a complete identity crisis for a team that, on paper, had talent across the board. And that is where veteran Von Miller comes in.

At his media presser ahead of practice, Quinn emphasized Miller’s abilities, and he believes his arrival in Washington will have a positive impact on the team. “When watching Von Miller on tape, they saw a player who could still win off the edge & offered variety as a pass rusher. You can’t teach the first step Miller possesses, and he still has the bend edge defenders need to beat tackles.” On a one-year deal initially worth $6.1 M, potentially earning up to $10.5 M in incentives, Miller joins a Commanders defense that posted 43 team sacks but faltered when it counted: just five sacks in the fourth quarter, among the league’s lowest.

In contrast, Miller’s last-season fourth-quarter rush win rate with the Bills stood at 25.5%, #3 in the NFL, compared to Washington’s sub‑14% team mark. Despite limited snaps, he logged 6 sacks and 32 pressures over 13 games. Next Gen Stats even pegged him as the fastest edge rusher off the snap, clocking a blistering 0.69 s average, even quicker than Myles Garrett or Nick Bosa. And with a new season right around the corner, Miller has set the standards for his brilliance. With a single message, he has put the whole NFL world on alert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While talking to the press, Miller made a statement. The video was posted on Instagram by the NFL’s official account, and even they believe, “@VonMiller is ready to roll in Washington.” In the video, Miller told the reporters, “I can still roll out the bed, at 36 years old. With my houseshoes on, and still rush the passer. The main thing for me is rushing the passer, I can do that right when I wake up, fresh off the sleeve.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It wasn’t trash talk. It was a statement of fact. Miller has simply staked his claim: the elite pass-rusher, Super Bowl MVP, and veteran leader is back for Year 14, and he’s here to terrorize NFL quarterbacks once again. Over 13 seasons, Miller has cracked 129.5 career sacks, currently the most among all active players and ranking 16th all-time. Furthermore, he’s racked up two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl 50 MVP and LVI, and is an eight-time Pro Bowler. So, it’s safe to say that Miller is highly anticipated to influence the Washington Commanders’ locker room.

And while Von Miller’s arrival reshaped the Commanders’ pass rush, he decided to leave the Buffalo Bills, and QB Josh Allen sending an even louder message across the NFL. The most interesting twist in this story isn’t just about what Miller can do on the field. It’s about where he chose to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Von Miller talks about leaving the Bills and Josh Allen behind

After spending two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, a team widely considered a Super Bowl contender, Miller could have easily retired there or signed with another established playoff team. Instead, he chose Washington. That speaks volumes for both sides, because when a future Hall of Famer walks away from Josh Allen to join your locker room, it lifts everyone’s expectations. The Commanders finished their 2024 season in the same round just as the Bills did. While Washington lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills lost in the AFC championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And even if Miller is leaving behind the NFL MVP award winner in Allen this past season, he is joining another star quarterback to play with in Jayden Daniels, winner of the Rookie Of The Year award, 2024. “It was extremely intentional coming here. You just can’t leave Josh Allen and go anywhere, man. You can’t just go from the AFC Championship and go anywhere. This team is all about winning, I’m all about winning. Whatever it takes to win, I’m gonna do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At practice, they see Miller’s commitment: whether it’s showing up early, mentoring rookies, or going full speed on every rep. His impact isn’t just physical; it’s mental. It tells the rest of the team that winning is the only standard now. The move shows that choosing Washington over Allen displays Miller’s belief in a secondary-led turnaround. It also means that the Commanders are pushing for an execution upgrade: pass-rush improvement means more pressure, shortened throws, and better coverage outcomes.

In conclusion, Von Miller’s arrival in Washington isn’t just a veteran signing; it’s a statement. Backed by his elite pass-rushing pedigree, Miller brings belief, leadership, and intensity to a Commanders defense that’s eager to bounce back. With improved talent up front, renewed energy in the secondary, and Miller’s mindset setting the tone, the Commanders are no longer just rebuilding; they’re aiming to dominate.