Every comeback has a quiet moment before the headlines. For Brandon Aiyuk, it may have been a conversation with an old friend. Earlier reports had confirmed that he and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had hashed out their differences. Now the team has put its own plans for the receiver on the record.

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“The Commanders aren’t putting a timeline on WR Brandon Aiyuk. But they do expect him to play at some point this season — his first game action since a major knee injury over two years ago,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

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Brandon Aiyuk officially signed with the Washington Commanders’ practice squad on November 26, 2026, after agreeing to terms the previous day to reunite with former college quarterback teammate Jayden Daniels.

That said, Aiyuk hasn’t played a single NFL game in over two years, which also somehow resulted in his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

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In August 2024, after a lengthy offseason holdout, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers just before the regular season began. Shortly after, during Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee.

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However, the injury ended his 2024 campaign after just seven appearances and marked his last official NFL snap.

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Brandon Aiyuk began the 2025 season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, rehabbing away from the team facility. After he repeatedly missed mandatory rehabilitation check-ins and team meetings, San Francisco voided approximately $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026 and initiated efforts to recoup $13 million in previously paid bonus money.

In late 2025, communication completely broke down between Aiyuk and the front office, with head coach Kyle Shanahan later revealing that Aiyuk stopped returning phone calls from coaches and staff.

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As a result, on December 13, 2025, the 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, officially ending his 2025 season without him taking a single snap.

Shortly after, general manager John Lynch told reporters that Aiyuk has likely played his last snap for the franchise.

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“The plan, in terms of the transaction, that will come in due time. I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners,” Lynch said. “It’s unfortunate, a situation that just went awry. And I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I think that this was a case where that happened.”

Throughout the offseason, Aiyuk stayed away from team activities and posted on social media lobbying for his release, frequently wearing Washington Commanders gear and tagging his former Arizona State quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

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Finally, on November 9, 2026, Brandon Aiyuk reported to the 49ers’ facility, passed a physical, and was officially reinstated by the NFL. Meanwhile, the league granted San Francisco a two-week roster exemption.

But with the two-week exemption expiring and the NFL trade deadline already passed, the San Francisco 49ers released Aiyuk on November 23, 2026. The next day, Aiyuk cleared waivers and officially signed with the Washington Commanders’ practice squad on November 26.

However, the Commanders reportedly intend to promote Brandon Aiyuk to the active roster once he regains game conditioning and learns the offensive playbook. After all, despite a two-year absence, the 28-year-old WR has 4,305 receiving yards under his name in 69 regular-season games.

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To that end, Commanders HC Dan Quinn praised Aiyuk.

“He looked healthy, he looked good, he looked strong and explosive,” Quinn said. “When you watch a receiver work out, you’re looking for people who can get in and out of breaks quickly and accelerate. And obviously, those are the things that you wanna see. And he demonstrated all that.”

But as things stand, neither Quinn nor GM Adam Peters has set a hard return date, preferring to evaluate him week by week.