Dan Quinn Addresses Odd Post Game Decision Against Eagles After Putting Nick Sirianni on Notice Over Disrespectful Action

Essentials Inside The Story Dan Quinn addressed a late Eagles moment that didn’t sit right.

Nick Sirianni’s decision sparked reactions well beyond the final score.

A looming Eagles rematch adds weight to how this moment is remembered.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ fans celebrated head coach Nick Sirianni’s cheeky sideline move, but Dan Quinn was not a fan of it. In the Washington Commanders’ 29-18 loss at home, the Eagles were up 27-10 with a little more than four minutes to go in regulation. After that, they decided to go for a two-point conversion. This resulted in a brawl breaking out, which saw the ejection of three players.

The Athletic’s Commanders reporter Nicki Jhabvala shared a video showing Quinn standing on the field even after the game was over. When asked why, Quinn pointed out that the teams would meet again for the final game of the season.

Dan Quinn was clearly unhappy with the Eagles’ attempt to score more points. Furthermore, the Commanders, who were playing with their third-string quarterback, did not score on their next drive. Additionally, it did not appear that Quinn had a comeback in mind. The team punted on fourth-and-manageable twice in the fourth quarter.

Quinn also expressed his feelings in the post-game press conference. When asked about Sirianni’s decision to convert two more points after being up by 17, this is what Quinn said,

“That’s their choice, man,” Quinn said. “Our guys are absolutely going to stick up for themselves. I can only answer for my side and what I would do. But hey, man, if that’s how they want to get down, all good. We play them again in two weeks.”

By pointing ahead to their next meeting, Dan Quinn signaled that the message was received and would be answered later.

Nick Sirianni opens up about his decision

With a 10-5 record, the Eagles sit in first place in the NFC East. The 44-year-old gave a mathematically sensible reply when he was asked about his decision to go for the two-point conversion after being 17 points up:

“Yeah, we talked about it,” he said. “We didn’t want to go up 17, obviously, or we were up 17, to go up 18. We did the math and said, ‘Hey, we wanted to be able to make sure we were up 19.’ It was a little bit better that way. They could only tie you with a field goal and two touchdowns with a two-point conversion, so we were already up three scores.”

When you think about it, it makes sense. However, everyone watching the game knew the game was over and the Commanders would not be able to come back.

The Eagles will now be on the road to face the Buffalo Bills, while the Commanders will host the Dallas Cowboys.

