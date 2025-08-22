Dan Quinn Announces Brian Robinson Decision After Huge Terry McLaurin News For Commanders

On Aug. 19, reports surfaced that the Commanders were actively shopping last year’s starting running back, Brian Robinson Jr. The speculation only grew louder when Robinson sat out, Aug. 18, Monday’s preseason game against the Bengals. Head coach Dan Quinn admitted he had a “not easy” conversation with Robinson the day before, a quiet but clear signal that Washington is preparing to move on from the 26-year-old back.

But while one core piece edges out, another walks back in. Terry McLaurin returned to the practice field after weeks of contract standoff, sparking instant buzz in Ashburn. The three-time Pro Bowler wasn’t in uniform yet, but his mere presence shifted the tone of camp. “I knew he’d be back soon,” rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels said Monday night, a remark that now feels prophetic for a franchise clinging to any glimpse of offensive stability. Alas, it seems to be fading away, now with the latest on Dan’s RB.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news Friday (Aug. 22): “Trade! The #Commanders are sending RB Brian Robinson Jr. to the #49ers, sources tell The Insiders.” Robinson departs Washington coming off career highs, eight rushing TDs, and 4.3 yards a carry last season. But finds himself overtaken on the depth chart by rookies Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. A fresh start in San Francisco may reframe his career. But for Washington, the move closes the chapter on a back who started 37 games in three years and delivered 20 touchdowns.

Well, the writing was on the wall. Especially after the Cincy game. Brian sat out the game. Only to see JD, Deebo Samuel, and Rodriguez Jr carve up Cincy’s defense in an electric 74-yard drive. And then, post-game, Quinn’s handling of it was blunt but respectful: “News like that’s always not easy.”

Daniels reflected on how quickly things changed inside the locker room: “DQ addressed the team and let us know, and that’s kind of how he does business. Straight to the point.” For the players who saw Robinson fight his way into the league and overcome a shooting incident as a rookie, it’s an emotional goodbye. But roster decisions often come down to numbers. Croskey-Merritt’s burst, Rodriguez’s steady progress, and new 2024 comer Austin Ekeler gave Washington leverage they didn’t have a couple of years ago… Depth that made Robinson expendable.

Terry McLaurin’s return overshadows the drama

While Robinson’s trade defines Washington’s transactional side, McLaurin’s sideline cameo underlined the human side. Twenty minutes into Thursday’s practice, the veteran wideout strolled down the hill to join teammates, hoodie over his head and cap pulled low, and immediately became the gravitational force of the session. He didn’t participate in drills. But his post-practice huddle with Daniels and the receivers looked like a symbol: the franchise cornerstone isn’t going anywhere.

The contract standoff isn’t resolved, McLaurin reportedly asked for more money than even DK Metcalf’s $150 million Pittsburgh deal, but inside team halls, the message has been sharp. Washington is not entertaining trade calls on No. 17. “Hundred percent, I feel great about it,” Daniels told The Athletic, adding, “Terry’s gonna be back out here. We’re gonna be throwing some passes to him.” For a rookie QB gifted with Samuel, Ekeler, and McLaurin in Year 1, it’s a level of projection most first-year starters only dream of.

League insiders note the stakes. The Commanders are tied for sixth in Super Bowl betting odds at +2000, and a fully loaded offense around Daniels makes Washington one of the NFC’s most intriguing contenders. Still, fans know there’s unfinished business in the front office. Until ink hits paper, Washington’s optimism will live on practice-field body language rather than contract terms.

And so, the picture of the 2025 Commanders sharpens: McLaurin edging back into rhythm, Daniels electrifying drives in seconds, Kingsbury expanding the playbook, and Dan Quinn making ruthless roster calls like the Robinson trade. Training camp closed with as many questions as it opened with. But the prevailing sense is Washington is leaning into bold moves, betting on a stacked offense and decisive leadership can finally break through. The question now? Whether these preseason headlines carry into January when the margin for error vanishes.