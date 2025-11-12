Dan Quinn Announces Daron Payne’s Replacement Amid Commanders DT’s NFL Suspension

Dan Quinn didn’t waste any time filling the void after Daron Payne was sidelined due to suspension. The Commanders, in a season already marked by defensive ups and downs, losing a key interior force could have been a major setback. But Quinn’s next move shows he’s not letting Payne’s punishment derail his plans.

As per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, a second-year interior lineman, has been given more responsibility by veteran head coach Dan Quinn to cover for Daron Payne while he is suspended. As the team attempts to repair a struggling defensive unit, Quinn intends to move Newton into the left-defensive tackle position.

“Dan Quinn said Johnny Newton will step up and fill in for Daron Payne on the inside,” Jhabvala wrote on X.

Newton, a second-round selection in 2024, has recorded 2.0 sacks and 22 total tackles in ten games this season. He has demonstrated moments of disruptive ability by forcing a fumble. Because of his quick first step and ability to leverage at the point of attack, Pro Football Focus analysts ranked him as one of the higher-graded interior defenders going into Year 2.

Washington is currently 3-7 and on a five-game losing streak after Payne was suspended following his suspension in a crushing defeat to the Detroit Lions. The Miami Dolphins, who are also at 3-7 after their most recent victory over the Buffalo Bills, will be Washington’s next opponent. Thus, Newton’s performance is to the team’s odds of making the postseason.

Newton is under pressure to close gaps, stabilize the interior rush, and infuse intensity into a deteriorating defense. Until Daron Payne returns from his suspension, Quinn’s scheme might provide a timely spark if he endures the heat.

Daron Payne suspended after altercation vs. Lions

Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders has been suspended for one game following his ejection in the 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions. The NFL announced the discipline on November 10, 2025, citing violations of Rule 12 Section 3 Article 1 (“any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship, including throwing a punch or forearm”) and Rule 12 Section 2 Article 14(d) (prohibiting striking the head or neck of an opponent).

The incident occurred early in the second quarter after Detroit’s third touchdown. Payne struck Lions receiver Amon‑Ra St. Brown in the chin/neck region and was ejected. Commanders RDT, Javon Kinlaw, claimed St. Brown initiated contact, but no video confirmation has emerged.

“I mean, I think two plays before that, we got into a little scuffle, back and forth, whatever, this, that, and the other, and then we end up scoring, and I go up to him. I say a little something, nothing crazy, and then he decides to swing on me, so, I mean, it is what it is,” St. Brown said.

Coming into the game, Payne had logged 30 tackles and one sack in 10 starts this season. With the suspension upheld, he will miss Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins in Madrid and is set to return against the Denver Broncos after Thanksgiving.

The Commanders now face a further depleted defensive line during a season already marked by turmoil. The one-game absence of their interior anchor underscores how quickly individual lapses can shift team dynamics.