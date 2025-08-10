Dan Quinn Announces Major Injury News to Jayden Daniels 11 Days After Signing Commanders Veteran

The Commanders’ offensive line was already walking a tightrope. Now, it’s wobbling. On Saturday night, Athletic reporter Dan Quinn confirmed what many feared after Lucas Niang went down in New England with a torn ACL. Season over before it even started. This came just eleven days after Washington brought him in on a one-year deal, hoping his Kansas City experience could steady the right side.

Timing’s cruel. Niang signed on July 30, barely had a chance to unpack, and now he’s facing months of rehab instead of learning protections and building chemistry with Jayden Daniels. For a rookie quarterback, that’s a tough break.

Washington was banking on Niang’s size and playoff pedigree to shield Daniels from the kind of rookie-year punishment that derails development. Now, they’re staring at depth charts, making calls, and weighing whether an in-house shuffle or another quick signing can patch the hole.

Quinn, measured but clearly frustrated, didn’t sugarcoat the loss. And it is. The Commanders were trying to build continuity in front of Daniels. Instead, they’re juggling line combinations before the preseason calendar even flips to Week 3.

