Dan Quinn Announces Unfortunate Jayden Daniels’ News for Commanders Before Broncos Game

The Washington Commanders are currently 3-8, and their season is clearly hanging by a thread. Their QB1, Jayden Daniels, is hurt again, and backup Marcus Mariota, who looks solid “on paper,” isn’t sparking something meaningful. Now, Dan Quinn has dropped yet another concerning update about the quarterback situation heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels will get some reps in practice but he still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X. “Quinn already said he’s unlikely to play Sunday vs. Denver. But they’re starting to ramp him up to give him work with his WRs so they can get their timing down.”

Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders quarterback, suffered a dislocated left elbow in Week 9, but no fracture or ligament damage was found, and he does not require surgery. He has not played since the injury and is currently in the recovery phase, with his status evaluated week-to-week.

Daniels returned to practice recently but is considered a long shot to play in the immediate next games, such as Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The team has not ruled out a possible return by Week 14 or later, as there is a “realistic possibility” he could be back by then, pending medical clearance.

“It’s important that Jayden’s getting going, learning to play this position at the highest level competitively,” head coach Quinn said. “Also doing it safely. Those are reps that you develop as well. It’s a skill just like throwing and processing. All those things are important.”

While Jayden Daniels is unlikely to return for the next game, Commanders fans still have something to feel good about.

Key offensive weapons return to practice

Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown practiced together on Wednesday for the first time since Week 2 of the season. This marks a significant step as all three top wide receivers for the Washington Commanders have not been on the practice field simultaneously until now, due primarily to injuries sustained by McLaurin (quad injury) and Brown (groin injury).

Deebo Samuel has been the team’s leading receiver in yards (53 catches for 470 yards) and touchdowns (5 receiving TDs and 1 rushing TD) this season, while McLaurin and Brown have missed substantial time. Their joint return to practice provides a boost to the Commanders’ receiving corps and the team’s offense overall.

Noah Brown’s 21-day practice window has officially opened, meaning he can practice again after being on injured reserve since Week 2. Terry McLaurin, who has been dealing with a quad injury, is also starting to practice more.

With all three receivers getting back on the field, Washington’s offense suddenly looks much stronger and more flexible — great news for when Jayden Daniels eventually returns.