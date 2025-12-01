Dan Quinn Clears Stance on Commanders’ Failed 2-Point Conversion After OT Loss to Broncos

Dan Quinn watched from the sidelines as his team tried to finish the game on an exciting note. The Commanders were only 1 point behind the Denver Broncos after a touchdown pass, and could have gone for one point. Instead, quarterback Marcus Mariota went for two points, failed, and the team lost its ninth game this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No hesitation to go for two at the end of the game,” Quinn said in the post-game conference.

The Commanders are clear about going for a result rather than playing a draw, as they were already 3-8 this year after 11 games. Mariota had no other choice as the game was already in overtime. Mariota took some steps backwards and aimed to throw the ball to the receiver Jeremy McNichols, who took off to Mariota’s left just after catching the snap. But the Broncos’ defense was too good to ignore such a direct strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive linebacker Nik Bonitto ran straight towards the signal caller, and he raised his long hands to block the pass. As soon as Mariota launched it, Bonitto quickly deflected it using his right hand. That registered Commanders’ ninth loss. We almost predicted that the AFC team was coming to Maryland with an upper hand.

Dan Quinn was struggling with injuries throughout the week. Even quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had practiced in a limited capacity, was ruled out of the game. The end also made things pretty interesting for both sides. The NFC team lost their 7th consecutive game of the season, while the AFC franchise won its 9th game in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, let’s give credit to the banged-up Commanders roster as they still put up a good fight. The loss still hurts, though.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Quinn’s franchise lost the exciting game

The Commanders have been struggling for a long time now. They haven’t been able to gain a first-half lead since the first half of the Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. But they did that against the Broncos. That shows that the offense is ready for a good fight.

They also carried the ball 16 times for 77 rushing yards. That’s the most the Broncos have given up since the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans. However, there was good news as well for Dan Quinn and other Commanders fans.

Tight end Zach Ertz became the fifth all-time reception leader among tight ends. In 180 games (142 starts), he has 824 receptions for 8,581 receiving yards and 58 rushing touchdowns. He topped the receiving corps in the Week 13 game as well, with 10 receptions for 106 yards and one score.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the season overall has gone extremely against anyone’s expectations. They were hoping for a great run at the playoffs under Daniels. Dan Quinn is missing him and other players as his ship keeps sinking further down the sinkhole.