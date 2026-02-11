Dan Quinn Confirms Jayden Daniels’ Role in Kliff Kingsbury’s Exit as Commanders Announce Coaching Change

Essentials Inside The Story A defensive staff change was finalized ahead of the new season.

Dan Quinn highlighted growth from within the staff.

The Washington Commanders continue shaping plans for 2026.

In the NFL, a franchise quarterback’s influence often extends beyond the huddle. For the Washington Commanders, that influence has now reached the coaching staff, as head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Jayden Daniels’ role in the thinking that led to Kliff Kingsbury’s exit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He wasn’t part of the staff selection, but he drives a lot of the thinking,” Dan Quinn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Quinn added that he kept Daniels updated throughout the process, including the decision to part ways with Kingsbury. His leadership and skill set are still a major part of the Commanders’ plans moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN, former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is now joining the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff. Kingsbury spent two seasons with the Commanders, overseeing the growth of Daniels, who was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. That season, Washington advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders struggled in 2025, finishing 5‑12 in a season affected by injuries. Following the disappointing year, Kingsbury and Washington mutually agreed to part ways. Sources reported that Kingsbury had been in discussions with Rams head coach Sean McVay, and after missing out on the offensive coordinator job with the Giants, the move to Los Angeles was finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Ultimately, the decision to let Kingsbury go came down to getting the most out of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Under the new coordinator, David Blough, the Commanders are hoping to run more plays under center to help the offense. This shift in philosophy is critical; Washington ran an NFL-low 192 plays from under center over the last two seasons, a staggering 158 fewer than the team with the next fewest.

We’re going to try to feature every part of Jayden [Daniels] in the way that makes him unique and special,” Quinn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kingsbury moving to the Rams, Washington looks to rebuild around Daniels’ leadership and skills, aiming for a stronger, more consistent offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commanders announce key coaching additions

The Washington Commanders are in a transition as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team is adding experienced coaches and promoting from within to strengthen both offense and defense.

“We have made the following additions to the coaching staff: Eric Henderson as Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, D.J. Williams as Quarterbacks Coach, Danny Etling as Assistant Quarterbacks Coach,” the Commanders posted on X on Tuesday. These hires are part of head coach Dan Quinn’s plan to bolster a run game and pass rush that struggled last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran coach Wes Welker, who joined the Commanders last year as a personnel analyst, will join the offensive coaching staff for 2026. Quinn shared the news during Tuesday’s press conference. Though he did not share Welker’s exact title or responsibilities, he will be involved in preparing the offense and helping develop players.

The team also promoted William Gay to cornerbacks coach after he served as assistant defensive backs coach last season. Quinn said Gay’s promotion is part of the team’s effort to refresh the staff and improve the defense.

The mix of new hires and internal promotions is aimed at improving coaching support, giving players more guidance, and getting the Commanders ready for a stronger 2026 season.