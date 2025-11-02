Dan Quinn Gets Unfortunate News on Terry McLaurin’s Return as Commanders Sign WR Replacement

The Washington Commanders are facing a setback just as they prepare for a crucial stretch of the season. Striving to move past the Dallas Cowboys (sitting at 3-4), the team faced a concerning wide receiver crisis with Terry McLaurin’s absence. Securing his first touchdown after a quad injury in week 3 (against the Kansas City Chiefs), his return didn’t last long enough.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Terry’s absence prompted the Commanders to elevate Treylon Burks from the practice squad as immediate depth. Adding more concerns to the situation, McLaurin’s absence is expected to last up to three games, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

“#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin wasn’t placed on IR, but he’s out this week and likely next week. There is a chance he misses the #Dolphins game in Madrid, as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terry McLaurin now faces another setback in what has already been a frustrating stretch. After his brief return from a quadriceps injury in Week 3, he re-aggravated the injury amid the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Considering the physical troubles, the team has ruled him out for the upcoming games, possibly through Week 11 (which includes their game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins), as they opt to give him more recovery time ahead of their Week 12 bye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Covering the gaps, the Commanders elevated Treylon Burks from the practice squad to provide immediate depth at receiver. The former Tennessee Titans choice cherished the opportunity with Washington, making it clear that he felt genuinely wanted by the organization and was ready to compete for meaningful reps.

AD

Treylon Burks is committed to making the best out of Dan Quinn’s opportunity

Treylon Burks approached his new opportunity with the Washington Commanders with urgency, yet a clear mindset. After being waived by his former team and going through free-agency workouts, he picked Washington’s practice squad because the organization made him feel genuinely wanted. However, this heartfelt gesture from Dan Quinn earned his respect and complete commitment.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ahead of the Week 9 game against the Seahawks, the 25-year-old made it clear that he is looking forward to making the best out of the chance he earned following Terry McLaurin’s setback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I pride myself on who wants me and who shows interest in me, and obviously Washington showed the most interest, and I just feel like they knew my situation and have given me an opportunity to be here, and so I can do nothing but just go out and play my best,” he said.

Burks’ preparations include mastering the offensive system under Robert Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury’s guidance. With the team’s fourth victory of the season at stake, it remains to be seen if he keeps up with the expectations of Quinn and the fans.