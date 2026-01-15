Dan Quinn Hires Commanders Legend’s Son to Help Jayden Daniels After Announcing OC Decision

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Washington Commanders are tipping the cap to history in the DMV. After Dan Quinn wrapped up his offensive coordinator call, the head coach followed it with a move that feels deeper than a normal hire. The Burgundy and Gold reached back into franchise roots and pulled forward a familiar last name. More importantly, it is a signal that Washington is serious about building Jayden Daniels the right way.

As Pelissero posted on X, “The Commanders are hiring D.J. Williams — son of franchise legend Doug Williams — as their QBs coach. Williams most recently held the same position in Atlanta.”

Previously, Williams spent his recent seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as quarterbacks coach. And yes, the name carries extra weight for the Commanders fans. His father, Doug Williams, delivered one of the proudest moments in franchise history, leading Washington to a Super Bowl win and taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.

Now, the son steps into a role that directly shapes the future, tasked with guiding the Commanders’ most important player, Jayden Daniels.

Early on, Daniels looked like a star. As a rookie, he played with calm, lifted the offense, and pushed the Burgundy and Gold into the postseason.

Daniels had a passer rating of 100.1 with 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 17 games in his rookie season in 2024. He was selected to play in his first Pro Bowl and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, year two told a different story. Injuries piled up, rhythm disappeared, and the excitement around the nation’s capital cooled fast. In the 2025 season, Daniels only played seven games before dislocating his elbow in a December defeat against the Minnesota Vikings.

This season, Daniels had a passer rating of 88.1 with 1,262 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Still, the outlook remains bright. As long as Daniels stays healthy and unlocks what stalled him in 2025, Washington has a clear path forward. Now, that responsibility lands squarely on Doug Williams’ son. On top of that, Quinn also shared an update on the offensive coach situation.

Dan Quinn promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator

Recently, the Commanders and Dan Quinn promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator after just two seasons as an assistant quarterbacks coach. This decision followed a mutual split with Kliff Kingsbury, as both sides clearly saw the offense heading in different directions. So while the reset is going on, head coach Quinn made it clear he wanted a fresh voice calling the shots.

Soon after, the timing of Blough’s rise made even more sense. He stepped into the quarterback coach role when Tavita Pritchard left for Stanford late in November. Around the same time, the Lions came calling with interest in Blough for their own offensive coordinator opening. Still, Washington refused to let him walk. Even at just 30, the Commanders believed they had a sharp football mind worth keeping in the building.

Meanwhile, league interest was nothing new for Blough. According to ESPN, Chicago, Detroit, and the Jets all kept tabs on him last offseason. His background helped. As a former quarterback, Blough spent five seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He appeared in nine games and made seven starts, giving him real experience to lean on when teaching the position.

Because of that path, Blough built a tight bond with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Every Friday before practice, the two would unwind by playing a football version of H-O-R-S-E, as per ESPN.

Now, with his role expanded, Blough carries a bigger responsibility. With his new role, he’ll ensure not just Daniels but the entire offense operates seamlessly.