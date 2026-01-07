Dan Quinn in Major Disagreement With Commanders’ Front Office Amid OC & DC Firing, Per Insider

The Washington Commanders’ honeymoon phase is officially over. Following a dismal 5-12 season, the organization has been rocked by reports of major disagreements between head coach Dan Quinn and the front office. Reason? Direction of the coaching staff and personnel control.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sources: Part of the issue the Commanders have had in the building is the front office meddling with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use,” revealed NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Schultz (@jordanschultz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not something new. There has been disagreement since 2024, even though the season was quite successful.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned.