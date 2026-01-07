brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Dan Quinn in Major Disagreement With Commanders’ Front Office Amid OC & DC Firing, Per Insider

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 7, 2026 | 12:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Dan Quinn in Major Disagreement With Commanders’ Front Office Amid OC & DC Firing, Per Insider

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 7, 2026 | 12:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Washington Commanders’ honeymoon phase is officially over. Following a dismal 5-12 season, the organization has been rocked by reports of major disagreements between head coach Dan Quinn and the front office. Reason? Direction of the coaching staff and personnel control. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sources: Part of the issue the Commanders have had in the building is the front office meddling with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use,” revealed NFL insider Jordan Schultz. 

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not something new. There has been disagreement since 2024, even though the season was quite successful. 

This is a developing story, so stay tuned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved