Dan Quinn Makes Tough Noah Brown Roster Decision as Commanders WR Breaks Silence on Injury

After their 29-21 victory over the New York Giants, Washington Commanders‘ head coach, Dan Quinn, made a tough call for wide receiver Noah Brown. The 29-year-old went off the field at MetLife Stadium with a back injury in the first quarter but was ruled out with a rib injury. Addressing the health concern, Quin has placed Brown on the reserve/injured list, in turn shutting the wide receiver down for the remainder of the season.

The development was confirmed by the Washington Commanders as they released their roster update on the team website.

Addressing this news, Noah Brown shared an emotional note on social media reflecting on the season he has had with the Commanders.

“Sometimes you can’t make sense of everything God throws at you in life,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “You do the best you can in all the departments you can control, and God still says, ‘not yet. It’s easy to get discouraged, angry, sad, mad, feel sorry for yourself, all of the emotions. And I do feel every single one of those emotions. But when I look at my life and all the times God showed up for me when I thought I was down and out, its impossible to sit in those emotions. No matter how long the storm, IT WILL pass, and God’s glory will shine through me. BELIEVE THAT 🫡.”

