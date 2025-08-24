Dan Quinn Predicted to Cut Ties With Commanders QB After Jayden Daniels Ranked 21st in NFL’s Top 100 List

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their preseason with a 30-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That scoreline stings, but the bigger concern isn’t the loss – it’s the looming roster cutdown. By August 26, teams must trim to 53 players. For many players on the Commanders’ squad fighting for a roster spot, this was the last audition. Did anyone do enough to survive? HC Dan Quinn had already benched 32 key players to keep them safe. That left the stage open for roster hopefuls to prove themselves. Some made a case. Others, not so much.

The quarterback battle in Washington had been a headline throughout training camp this year. And Dan Quinn is yet to make it clear who will make it to the roster from the quarterback room. But now, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Commanders will likely keep Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota as their top two quarterbacks. As such, Jhabvala just predicted that veteran Josh Johnson is on the outside looking in. Why? As Jhabvala put it, Johnson hurt his case in the preseason finale against the Ravens.

While facing the Ravens recently, Josh Johnson threw his third interception of the preseason – this one in the end zone. For a QB who was supposed to bring steadiness, that was a glaring mistake – one that might just seal his fate in Dan Quinn’s eyes. Before the Ravens showdown, Johnson had 1 touchdown against two picks and 229 yards. Not terrible, but not convincing either. But rookie QB Sam Hartman didn’t help himself either. His preseason numbers before the Ravens clash? Just 93 yards on 13 of 29 completions, with a costly pick-6. When the competition is this tight, those mistakes stand out. So, who should Quinn keep?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

Jayden Daniels must be untouchable, and Marcus Mariota? If healthy, Mariota will be a reliable No. 2. But will Josh Johnson’s experience outweigh his poor preseason? Or will Dan Quinn roll the dice on a younger third quarterback or even pull someone off waivers? It is interesting to note here that Johnson isn’t just any journeyman. He’s been around the league for nine years, tallying 2,297 yards for 13 TDs and 16 INTs. Drafted in the fifth round in 2008 by the Buccaneers, he has appeared in 45 games but started only nine. His career record as a starter is 1–8. That lone win? It came in 2018 – ironically, with Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, Josh Johnson has built a reputation as a reliable backup who knows how to run a playbook. So, Dan Quinn might have valued his leadership in the quarterback room. But is that enough now? Nicki Jhabvala also pointed out that the Commanders carried three quarterbacks last season and stashed Sam Hartman on the practice squad. That formula worked. Could Dan Quinn do the same this season? Maybe. But with needs in other position groups, can Washington really afford the luxury of keeping a third QB who hasn’t performed on the field? Maybe not. But while Johnson fights for his career in Washington, Jayden Daniels has been busy climbing the NFL ladder to claim his roster spot.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Jayden Daniels secures a high spot in the 2025 QB rankings

Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has already proven he’s the Commanders’ franchise quarterback. His rookie year was nothing short of spectacular: 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, just 9 interceptions, and a 70.6 QBR – 4th-best in the league. Oh, and he also ran for 891 yards and six scores. That dual-threat play carried Washington to the NFC Championship last year. As such, Daniels’ breakout season earned him every major rookie award. But now, his peers have recognized him as well.

Recently, players across the league voted Jayden Daniels as No. 21 in the NFL Top 100 QB rankings for 2025. That’s the highest spot of any Commander. And for a second-year player, that’s incredible, considering that mostly veterans get that rank. So, what makes Daniels special? Turns out the quarterback is more than just numbers. According to Dan Quinn, he now elevates teammates by calling out protections and guiding them on the field. “Now you see other levels of making others better… This is what I saw, this is the correct spot, a change of protection.’ So, now he’s able to help develop others and help them fulfill what they can be,” Quinn said while talking about Daniels. That’s veteran stuff from a sophomore QB. But of course, we’ve seen this story before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the NFL, there have been multiple cases where a rookie dazzles in year one, only to stumble in year two. Texans QB C.J. Stroud could be a recent example. The so-called “sophomore slump” can humble even the best young passers. Can Daniels avoid it? Many think that he can because his skill set is too dynamic. More importantly, the quarterback holds himself accountable.

“I think it’s a standard that we set on the offensive side, and I’m the one that’s got to uphold the standard. That’s if guys are false-starting, the next guy up, stuff like that. Even for me, it’s like holding myself accountable,” said Daniels. That kind of leadership separates him from other young QBs. So, while Dan Quinn still has a tough choice at quarterback depth, the Commanders’ future rests on Daniels’ shoulders.