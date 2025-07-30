Dan Quinn Reveals Terry McLaurin’s Return Timeline After Commanders WR Got Bad News at Training Camp

Terry McLaurin is back with the Commanders. The star wide receiver finally reported to training camp Sunday, ending his four-day holdout after skipping the first three practices and racking up $50,000 fines for each missed session. His return brought relief to teammates, head coach Dan Quinn, and GM Adam Peters, but the celebration was short-lived.

McLaurin was immediately placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury, the same one that nagged him at the end of last season. Head coach Dan Quinn tried to sound optimistic, but his update was anything but reassuring. “He’ll start camp on PUP, working with the trainers to get back as soon as he can,“ Quinn said, offering no actual timeline for McLaurin’s return. The real issue? The Commanders still haven’t budged on his contract demands—and according to insiders, they have no plans to meet his asking price.

Now the bad news is exactly what Terry McLaurin didn’t want to hear: Despite his push for a top-tier extension, Washington isn’t giving him $30 million per year. NFL insider Tony Pauline reports that while a deal will get done “sooner than later,“ it won’t come close to the massive contracts signed by younger receivers from other teams like Tee Higgins or Garrett Wilson. “People tell me they don’t feel the franchise would be willing to go that high for McLaurin,“ Pauline said, noting the Commanders will likely offer slightly more than Courtland Sutton’s new $23 million annual deal but stop well short of McLaurin’s demand. At 29 (and turning 30 in September), McLaurin’s age is working against him, and the Commanders aren’t about to break the bank for a player entering the back half of his career—even after his best season yet (82 catches, 1,096 yards, 13 TDs in 2024).

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

McLaurin admitted it’s “tough“ watching from the sidelines, calling it “the business right now.“ He’s still engaging with fans and teammates, signing autographs and soaking up support, but the frustration is clear. He skipped the first four days of camp to make a statement – only to return to the same stalemate, with sources indicating the holdup remains his insistence on surpassing that $30 million annual threshold that Washington simply won’t meet.

The Commanders need him. He’s been their most reliable weapon since 2019, topping 1,000 yards every season and emerging as Jayden Daniels’ favorite target. The front office claims they’re “hopeful” to finalize an extension before the September 7 opener against the Giants, but with his market value estimated at $31.1 million per year (potentially leading to a three-year, $93.2 million deal), the gap remains wide. GM Adam Peters insists they “want to keep him here,“ but actions speak louder than words.

Still, reporting to camp hasn’t changed the bottom line. Terry McLaurin may be back in Ashburn, but his stance hasn’t softened—and neither has Washington’s. What started as a calculated holdout is now evolving into something more tense, more personal, and potentially more explosive.

Commanders tighten screws as McLaurin’s high-stakes holdout reaches breaking point

Terry McLaurin may have reported to camp, but he’s drawing his line in the turf – no drills, no walkthroughs, no participation until the Commanders come to the negotiating table. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the chasm between sides is “vast,“ with McLaurin reportedly holding firm at $33M+ while Washington balks at that number. What started as a contract dispute has escalated into a full-blown standoff. The organization is now threatening to play its ultimate card if this continues.

The Commanders aren’t just waiting this out – they’re tightening the vise. CBS Sports’ Joel Corry laid out the brutal reality: “Terry’s probably going to request a trade. They’re not going to trade him…I just don’t see any reason for the team to budge.“ Washington’s front office knows what many suspect – that McLaurin, at 29, can’t afford to sit out a season. “That’d be career suicide,“ Corry emphasized. But this isn’t just about calling McLaurin’s bluff.

The real nuclear option? The infamous five-day letter. Corry explained the chilling scenario: “Once you walk out, [they] send you a five-day letter…If you don’t [return], we have the right to put you on the reserve/left squad list.“ The consequences would be devastating – a frozen contract, a lost season, and no chance to play elsewhere. It’s the ultimate leverage play, and league sources confirm Washington is prepared to use it if McLaurin’s holdout stretches into the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, Terry McLaurin remains in football purgatory – present at camp but not participating, signing autographs but not playing. “Taking it day by day,“ he told reporters this week, the tension simmering beneath his trademark professionalism. The stats don’t lie: Jaden Daniels‘ passer rating plummets without his top target. The fans are vocal. The production speaks for itself. Yet behind closed doors, this has become a cold war of attrition, with the Commanders betting their star receiver will blink first.

As one team insider put it: “They’re not just negotiating against Terry anymore. They’re negotiating against time.” And with each passing day, that five-day letter looms larger – a ticking clock that could redefine this franchise’s future with its best player.