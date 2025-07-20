Dan Quinn Will be Forced to Make Tough QB Decision as Jayden Daniels Put at Risk With Commanders Contract Saga

In the 2024 season, Jayden Daniels didn’t just meet expectations—he reset the standard for what a first-year quarterback can do. But no matter how dominant last season was, 2025 still might be full of surprises. One of the early surprise discussions of 2025 was the possibility of a sophomore slump for Daniels. After such a stellar rookie campaign, 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, some analysts predicted a natural regression for the former LSU star. The pressure of repeating elite numbers is real. Is he gonna break?

Not everyone is convinced that Daniels might head down that road. “How much have we talked about Jayden, like let’s give it one more year before we see Jayden Daniels and the rise to stardom? I would just say looks like a star once again—doesn’t have any semblance of a sophomore slump like C.J. Stroud, like Baker Mayfield, like RG3, some of the other guys over the last 10 years,” said Steve Palazzolo on the Check The Mic podcast. That concern doesn’t seem like a big problem anymore.

However, the real concern could involve a roster decision from Dan Quinn. And while it may not seem like a headline-grabbing issue, it could quietly have a direct impact on Jayden Daniels. Last season, Washington kept three quarterbacks and placed Sam Hartman on the practice squad. That setup worked, but 2025 brings a new arrival of veteran Josh Johnson with experience in multiple offensive systems.

via Imago Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, January 12, 2025, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with blood on his face at Raymond James Stadium. Photo by Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Johnson’s true value may not be in his on-field play but in the quarterback room itself. That’s a space the team credited with helping Daniels thrive in his rookie year. Coaches and players collaboratively approached weekly game plans, giving Daniels consistent support and input. Disrupting that dynamic could affect his growth. Now, Quinn must choose whether to preserve that structure or make room elsewhere on the roster—a decision that may quietly shape the season ahead.

The start of the 2025 season won’t be easy for the Commanders. They are set to face tough opponents, including five defenses that ranked in the top 10 last year. Moreover, that list includes two matchups against the Eagles. With seven opponents ranking high in total sacks, Daniels will be under heavy pressure. That’s why Washington focused on making its offensive line, adding Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr. to help keep their quarterback upright. But protection only goes so far—what Daniels also needs is his top target on the field.

Jayden Daniels could pay the price for Washington’s contract standoff

If Washington delays Terry McLaurin’s contract any longer, it might end up sabotaging Jayden Daniels’s growth without even realizing it. Daniels found rare chemistry with McLaurin. That’s something rookie quarterbacks rarely get in Year 1. If McLaurin holds out, Daniels might enter a crucial sophomore season. They both teamed up for 13 touchdown passes in the 2024 regular season, marking a new personal best for the veteran receiver. Their connection totaled 77 receptions and 1,033 yards, making them one of the most productive duos in franchise history.

For the Commanders’ belief in Daniels as their future, letting his best weapon sit out sends the wrong message. Quarterbacks like Daniels thrive when they can build continuity with their receivers. Especially one like McLaurin, who knows how to get open under pressure. Without McLaurin, Daniels won’t just miss production—he’ll lose a player who helped simplify decision-making in high-stakes moments.

Analyst Joe Theismann put it plainly: “After years of making do with subpar quarterbacks, Terry finally gets a real one, puts up numbers, and suddenly Washington balks?” If things stay unresolved through training camp, the Commanders may be risking more than just a few dropped passes. They could lose the magic that made them a contender. Daniels and McLaurin didn’t stumble into last season’s success. Indeed, they built it rep by rep. Take away those reps, and you’re forcing your young quarterback to recalibrate everything during the toughest schedule of his career.

If they underachieve this year, the blame won’t be on the field—it’ll be in the front office.