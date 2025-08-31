Dan Quinn’s Feelings About Deebo Samuel Become Clear Amid Commanders WR’s Possible Role Change

The Washington Commanders are quietly working on a fresh identity. With concerns about their wide receiver depth and Terry McLaurin’s recent holdout looming over them, Deebo Samuel has quickly shifted from being just an interesting addition to a vital part of the team. He was once mainly viewed as a receiver who shines after making the catch. However, Dan Quinn sees Deebo Samuel as more than just a receiver.

On The Game Plan podcast, he discussed Jaden Daniels’ development and highlighted how Samuel is growing into the role of becoming JD’s key weapon. “If there’s a silver lining in Noah and Terry not playing as much, it was all the extra time that he did get with Deebo. And so that’s, I think, one of the things that’s a real benefit. To say throughout the offseason and training camp, Debo was at every practice, every OTAA, every time.” Quinn noted. “He’s really stepped up in the offense.”

One of those significant moments came in Washington’s first padded practice, when neither Terry McLaurin nor Noah Brown suited up for receiver drills, leaving Daniels to immediately lean on Deebo Samuel. His very first team rep was a touchdown pass to the do-it-all weapon, and the chemistry hasn’t slowed. “I just think he’s starting to understand how I see things, and I love to hear his feedback,” Daniels said. “As far as what he’s seen, because obviously I’m not the one running a route, I get to see, kind of, the picture he’s only seeing.”

via Imago

That was a real insight into what’s about to come in the 2025 season. Sure, Deebo will not be a one-for-one replacement for Brown’s vertical role, but the a trusted target in a thinned-out group.

That significance could evolve in ways that 49ers fans might recognize. Washington’s coaching staff, including former San Francisco assistant Wes Welker, sees the potential in utilizing Samuel in the backfield. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote, “I don’t think it’ll be exactly like it was in San Francisco in 2021, when Samuel was getting six, seven carries per game and occasionally even serving as the team’s primary running back, But Washington’s coaches believe Samuel can be a factor when lined up in the backfield, and they’ll be looking for ways to get him touches.”

He further added, “Remember that Wes Welker, who is on the Commanders’ staff as a personnel analyst, was the 49ers’ wide receivers coach for the first three years of Samuel’s career and has a strong relationship with him — and a pretty good idea of how to get the best out of him.” In his career, so far, Samuel has already accumulated 202 rushes, 1,143 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Few receivers can match that kind of versatility.

The numbers back up the trust. Last season, Samuel ranked 12th in yards after catch over expectation, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Washington could really use that spark. Without it, their offense lacks another player who can seamlessly transition between receiver and runner. If Samuel brings that energy, the Commanders’ spread-and-shred scheme becomes significantly more threatening.

For Quinn, dependability on Deebo could shine through if he clicks with JD. For Washington, this shift in Samuel’s role may be less of an experiment and more of a necessity.

How Deebo Samuel fits into Dan Quinn’s offensive vision

Deebo Samuel kicks off 2025 with a bit of caution after a disappointing 2024 season. He only managed to snag 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns, even with Brandon Aiyuk sidelined due to injury. This disappointing performance ultimately led to his departure from San Francisco. Now, as he joins the Washington team, Samuel steps into an offense that desperately needs a yards-after-catch playmaker to support Terry McLaurin. If he can tap back into the explosive form he showed in 2021 and 2023, the Commanders’ offense could really take off this season.

According to Jeff Howe from The Athletic, “Wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks leaner and faster after shedding weight this offseason. The Commanders have been blown away by his commitment to recapturing as much of his prime as possible. Samuel’s production leveled off over his last three seasons with the 49ers, but he could be an asset with Washington, especially now that Terry McLaurin is back in the fold and ready to unlock the offense’s potential.” That news has Washington buzzing. While his production dipped during his last seasons with the 49ers, the vibe here feels different.

With McLaurin carrying the load last season, defenses keyed in, and Washington’s attack felt one-dimensional. To be fair to him, he did put up impressive numbers with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns. But Samuel changes that math. He may not mirror anyone’s vertical burst. But his ability to create yards after the catch gives Daniels a versatile outlet and the Commanders a far more balanced passing game heading into 2025.