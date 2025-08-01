Dan Quinn’s Predecessor’s Strong Request for Terry McLaurin Amid Difficult Commanders Update

Terry McLaurin’s contract hopes are hitting a wall. He has been speaking to the Commanders for quite a while now. He had even held out from the training camp, racking up over $800,000 in fines. This was an urge to convince the team. After an initial holdout, the Commanders# 17 did finally return to the camp. And he landed on the PUP list with his ankle issues. Head coach Dan Quinn believes and assured that the roster will be in sync soon as McLaurin has joined. However, things are clearly not going the right way as of now.

This controversy took a serious turn when it was revealed that the wide receiver has asked the Commanders for a trade, as per multiple sources, including Pro Football Talk. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his three-year deal. While $15.5 million is due in base salary, $2.8 million in guaranteed money. But the former Commanders coach didn’t appreciate the gesture.

Taking to X, Dan Quinn‘s predecessor, Jay Gruden, who served the team from 2014 to the 2019 season, wrote, “Hate to see Terry asking for a trade. Can’t see him anywhere else. You are a Redskin, Football Team, Commander for life!” No doubt, the trade request has left the Commanders and the entire Washington community in a tough situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While he has been vocal about his desire for a new deal, McLaurin didn’t reveal the details. However, considering the recent number in the market for WRs, he might hope for over $30 million per year. He likely wants long-term security, especially after consistently producing despite instability at quarterback.

But Washington perhaps has no plans to shell out $30 million per year, even after his career-best 2024 season. Insider Tony Pauline explained that a deal can be expected soon. But it might not match the eye-popping numbers guys like Tee Higgins or Garrett Wilson got. “People tell me they don’t feel the franchise would be willing to go that high for McLaurin,” Pauline explained. He added that the Commanders might nudge past Courtland Sutton’s $23 million mark, but not by much. And quite obviously, McLaurin’s age is probably a factor here. Now, the Washington can either pony up or risk losing one of their few proven offensive stars.

If his trade request were to be granted, six teams would be interested in suiting up McLaurin, as per Nick Shook of Around the NFL. Chargers, Raiders, Jets, Patriots, 49ers, and Browns could use some help if they acquired McLaurin. So, while the Commanders# 17 isn’t leaving just yet, the team will need to do some fast thinking in this situation. But for now, one AFC team is seen as the best suitor for McLaurin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terry McLaurin in black & silver?

The Commanders had months to figure things out with Terry McLaurin, but here we are, training camp already rolling, and somehow they’re more distant than ever. When he finally showed up after skipping the first few days, there was a flicker of hope. But instead of practicing, he was placed on the PUP list. Officially, it was a lingering ankle injury. Unofficially? Many believe it was just a quiet agreement so he wouldn’t get fined while they kept negotiating. But Thursday night, things took a hard turn. McLaurin-usually quiet, humble, and never one to stir the pot, finally snapped.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 of the Washington Commanders runs after making a catch ahead of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npduS.jpg

After filming a car ad, he unexpectedly spoke to reporters and let it all out. He said he’s been frustrated, disappointed, and honestly, heartbroken. Obviously, the man has lived his entire NFL life in Washington. He and his wife bought their first home there; hence, the player wanted to stay. He thought things would’ve moved faster. But instead, he feels unappreciated. Feels stuck. And now, he’s officially asked for a trade. The team insists they’re not moving him; after all, they’ve got Super Bowl hopes after last season’s NFC Championship run. But the request is out there. And it’s loud. Bleacher Report even pitched a possible deal-sending McLaurin to the Raiders in exchange for Jakobi Meyers and a future second-rounder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vegas has Geno now, a young receiver group, and talks are already heating up around Meyers. But if they’re willing to pay him, why not roll the dice on McLaurin? He’s the more proven star, with five straight 1,000-yard seasons. For the Raiders, it’s a chance to build something dangerous. For Washington, Meyers gives Jayden Daniels a reliable target. But for Terry? This isn’t just about football. It’s about respect. And that’s what’s missing for him.