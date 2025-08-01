Dan Quinn’s Problems Will Only Get Worse, Says NFL GM After Terry McLaurin Demands Trade

Ultimatums keep circling in Washington this offseason, first with the “Redskins” or $3.8 billion deal tug-of-war (for stadium), now with their veteran wideout demanding his worth or a trade. Dan Quinn must choose between silencing the age critics or losing the heartbeat of his offense after six loyal seasons. With five straight 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowl nods, and a Second-team All-Pro tag, the resume roars louder than the “too old” noise. But the front office has taken its sweet time in rolling the dice, and the ex-captain is understandably frustrated.

Even though his loyalty is unquestionable, “There is no place I’d rather be or fan base I would want to represent.” The Commanders have begun the game of chicken, and the entire league is waiting to see who blinks first. For context, WR Terry McLaurin has officially requested a trade, according to multiple reports. After spending the offseason chasing a contract extension, the veteran wideout’s frustration has reached its peak as training camps heat up across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini offered insight into the impasse via X, writing, “If you’re wondering what the holdup is between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin’s camp: Washington has maintained the stance that McLaurin’s age impacts his value and price point.” McLaurin turns 30 on September 15, and it seems the clock is ticking louder than ever. Adding to the pressure is a blistering quote from an anonymous NFL GM, also reported by Russini on X: “Washington is too late…could have avoided. Game of chicken now.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The executive does have a point. “Either tell him you’re not trading him or figure it out. This is getting close to the Reddick situation.” It’s a sharp reminder of last year’s standoff between Haason Reddick and the Jets, where Reddick skipped all 41 days of camp and racked up $50,000 fines daily, totaling $2.05 million. The standoff tale continues now, too.

McLaurin, despite showing up to camp last Saturday after initial holdout signs, was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury. Now, if anyone looks closely, McLaurin is heading into the last stretch of a deal he signed in 2022—a three-year pact worth up to $71 million.

Those numbers are a far cry from the league standards for the elites. With the wide receiver market on fire—Lamb at $34 million, Jefferson at $35 million, and Chase touching $40.3 million annually—McLaurin believes his paycheck should also be at par. He wants his payday. Washington has yet to issue a statement, but McLaurin is clear-eyed about the business. “It’s the business right now, and just trying to take things day by day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does Terry McLaurin hold all the cards?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier this month, Terry McLaurin openly shared his feelings on the contract standoff. His frustration was real and personal. “I’ve been pretty frustrated, I’m not going to lie. Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here. I’ve created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. This has been somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” he said. McLaurin wants to stay, but not without respect on paper.

Washington has no shortage of reasons to pay him. Last season alone, McLaurin powered the Commanders’ offense with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns. That run didn’t end in the regular season. He brought the same fire into the playoffs, helping lead the team to the NFC Championship. A Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2024 further stamped his elite impact.

But now, if Washington lets him walk, several teams are lining up for a shot. As reported by USA Today, the Patriots are the top theoretical fit. Despite signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins and drafting Kyle Williams, New England still lacks a true WR1. McLaurin could be the missing puzzle piece for their broken passing game.

Other franchises listed as contenders include the Browns, Chargers, Cardinals, Raiders, and 49ers. Each one offers a fresh start and plenty of targets. But for now, the contract standoff is at full-blown mode.