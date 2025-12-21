brand-logo
Dan Quinn’s Strong Message on Nick Sirianni’s Disrespectful Action After Eagles Break 21-Year Curse

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 20, 2025 | 9:34 PM CST

Dan Quinn’s Strong Message on Nick Sirianni’s Disrespectful Action After Eagles Break 21-Year Curse

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 20, 2025 | 9:34 PM CST

feature-image

feature-image

The Washington Commanders walked off the field after their Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with more than just a painful score. After the 29–18 loss dropped Washington to 4–11, head coach Dan Quinn made some solid remarks on a late-game decision that sparked tension.

“If that’s how they want to get down, all good. We’ll play them again in two weeks,” Quinn said, via NFL reporter Ben Standig’s post on X.

Dan Quinn kept his response calm but firm while weighing in on the Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni’s decision to go for a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, per Standig. Now, the Commanders are set to play the Eagles again in the last game of their regular season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also snapped a 21-year NFC East streak by winning back-to-back division titles.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

