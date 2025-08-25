Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence on Commanders $96M Decision Amid Terry McLaurin’s Contract News

Terry McLaurin finally did it! After months of postponed negotiations, missing practice sessions, and training camp, the Washington Commanders finally agreed. The WR was extended just a few hours ago, as the franchise revealed on social media. And the best part is that the signed deal is around the same numbers he expected. Yes! He has joined the ranks of the highest-paid receivers and the happiest of all his Deebo Samuel. Guess how?

McLaurin has proven himself to be the backbone of the Commanders’ offense. Even when the quarterback chaos occupied the front office and coaching staff, he never disappointed the team on the field. And last season, when the team finally resolved the QB havoc, drafting Jayden Daniels, McLaurin recorded career-high numbers while being a true pillar for the rookie signal-caller. However, as he entered the final year of his contract, he demanded a deserving number from the franchise, above at least $33 million.

There were tons of back-and-forths. Washington wasn’t expected to go beyond $27 to $28 million. But they truly proved how much the front office values talents like McLaurin and signed a $96 million contract, with a $30 million signing bonus. As they shared the good news on Instagram, Samuel shared the post on his story with a caption, “Let’s get to it twinnnnn,” and tagged McLaurin.

Samuel recently joined the clan of Commanders. And up until last season with the San Francisco 49ers, he was somewhat in the same position as the two-time Pro Bowler. Just like him, Samuel also requested a trade and was eventually sent to Washington this offseason. Seeing his new teammate in a similar situation, he said, “I’ve been through [a trade request]. I know the stressful toll of it. … I would love to see Terry out here,” he said. But subtly added that the franchise needs to work things out, saying, “The business side of things, things got to [be handled].”

And the franchise heard loud and clear. McLaurin now ties with Eagles’ AJ Brown with an average annual compensation of $32 million, the sixth highest paid. With Samuel and McLaurin, the Commanders’ offense is going to be lethal this upcoming season. And that seems to be a warning enough for their opponents.

Stay tuned ,this is a developing story!