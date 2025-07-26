Deebo Samuel Has Quietly Kept Tabs on His Haters as Commanders WR Becomes Jayden Daniels’ New Favorite

“Every day, we’re out competing…. I’m my biggest competitor,” Samuel said. And on the field, he’s lived up to every bit of it. In 2021, he racked up a jaw-dropping 1,770 yards and 14 total touchdowns, earning All-Pro honors as a receiver. However, he had one of his worst seasons in 2024, with just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, but still a résumé most would frame. Now, he’s headed to Washington from the 49ers. But in the spotlight? The critiques have arrived just as fast as the expectations.

Even before taking a single regular-season snap in Washington, Deebo Samuel found himself trending—for all the wrong reasons. He showed up in OTA clips online, but instead of hyping up fans, those clips sparked noise around his lack of speed and weight. Since then, plenty of people have taken jabs at Samuel’s conditioning, calling him overweight and slow. It got loud enough that his trainer stepped in—and on NFL insider John Keim’s podcast, Nick Hill made it clear: Deebo’s locked in and grinding for a serious 2025 comeback.

Samuel saw the noise, and, instead of ignoring them, he served up a response only he could pull off. Deebo Samuel recently posted an Instagram reel that opened with screenshots of hate-filled tweets—one read, “Deebo Samuel is trash slow.” Harsh? Sure. But Deebo had a perfect response with the caption: “Let’s get to it.” What followed was even better: Clips of him grinding in the gym, sprinting on the field, boxing, biking, and catching passes like a pro. No rants. No clapbacks. Just proving every analyst wrong. His one reply? Let the tape talk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deebo Samuel (@1deebosr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

His clips proved everyone wrong—even the fans who thought he was “on a physical deadline.” Whatever that was supposed to mean, it didn’t age well. Especially not after those clips of Deebo in the gym with tight footwork, explosive reps, and crisp hand drills. Frankly? He resembled Christian McCaffrey’s great physique more than a “two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale,” as Terrell Owens so lovingly joked. The difference? Samuel didn’t just regain his fitness—he built himself to dominate. And it turns out, the offseason noise might’ve just added fuel to the fire he already plays with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Samuel hasn’t had to weather the noise alone. As people had his back. Former teammate George Kittle, never one to sit silent, jumped into the comments of one viral post and shut it down: “It’s called group install when players jog thru plays. Knock it off.” Meanwhile, Deebo’s trainer Nick Hill cleared the air—Deebo wasn’t out of shape, just building muscle in the early offseason phase. “We’re talking 6 AM lifts, cardio in the afternoon, routes at night,” Hill said. Lazy? Not even close. Deebo Samuel is just doing the work off-camera.

Deebo Samuel and Jayden Daniels are quietly cooking up

Deebo Samuel landed in Washington with something to prove. The noise around his decline only recharged him. And he’s quickly formed a bond with second-year QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who’s coming off a historic rookie season where he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, and led the Commanders from a 4–13 record to 12–5, reaching their first NFC Championship Game in 33 years. The two have been inseparable at practice, grinding through reps and building trust. “When you’ve got a weapon like Deebo, you want to maximize every opportunity,” Daniels said. That chemistry? It’s already showing—and the results are turning heads across the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s more than just short-yardage plays. Samuel’s still lethal on screens—he averaged over 10.1 yards after the catch per reception in 2021, leading all wideouts that season—but Daniels is unlocking another level of his game. On their very first 11-on-11 rep, the rookie QB dropped a dime on a slot fade under tight coverage. Samuel didn’t just haul it in—he made it look easy. That connection? They built it on timing, trust, and film-room grind. Samuel’s tackle-breaking ability plus Daniels’ precision is starting to look like something special.

While Terry McLaurin’s contract drama hangs in the air, Washington’s offense isn’t standing still. Daniels has found his rhythm, and Samuel is becoming his go-to guy. “It starts with understanding each other off the field,” Daniels noted—and you can see that understanding sharpen with every rep. Whether McLaurin’s back tomorrow or next week, this QB-WR duo is already rewriting the depth chart. If this is what early chemistry looks like, imagine midseason. Deebo gives Daniels the spark he needs for a team chasing relevance and rings.