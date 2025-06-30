Commanders’ Deebo Samuel Is Already Beating Fat Allegations After Brandon Graham’s Public Disrespect

Ever since Deebo Samuel made his way to the Washington Commanders, the buzz hasn’t stopped. But surprisingly, it’s not just about his playmaking ability or what he brings to the offense. Instead, the spotlight has shifted to something a little more personal—his waistline. From the moment the trade went down, the debate has been raging across social media and sports shows alike. The burning question: Is the Commanders’ new star receiver actually in shape? Back in 2021, Deebo Samuel was at the absolute peak of his powers. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors, racking up a jaw-dropping 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and an eye-popping 8 rushing touchdowns.

But fast forward to 2024, and the numbers tell a different story. Samuel finished the season with just 51 catches for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with 42 carries for 136 rushing yards and a lone rushing score. One of the primary reasons for his downfall has been his physical fitness, and the 29-year-old has faced considerable criticism for it. At DeVonta Smith’s star-studded celebrity softball game, Eagles legend Brandon Graham couldn’t help but sneak in a playful jab at Deebo Samuel. He pointed at his fitness and said, “I wouldn’t worry about him. He gotta be in shape first, he don’t look like he in shape right now.” Last season, the 29-year-old battled through a brutal stretch—pneumonia, nagging rib and calf injuries. He was even carrying nearly 20 extra pounds over his optimal playing weight.

It seems Samuel is now determined to answer his critics and is already putting in the hard yards in his off-season training. The 29-year-old is working with NFL Trainer James Everett Jr (The Route God), as shared by a recent clip on X by Brandon( @JayDanielsMVP). During the video, Samuel can be seen going through some intense running drills and working on his change of direction. Despite being labelled as being out of shape, Samuel looked sharp as ever as he completed all the drills with full intensity. The caption in the video read as, #Commanders WR Deebo Samuel working with NFL Trainer James Everett Jr (The Route God), who has worked with multiple NFL players like Xavier Legette and James Cook”.

If Samuel shows up out of shape, it won’t just cost him on the field—it could hit his wallet hard. Under the league’s current weight penalty rules, he faces fines of up to $14,000 for every day he’s over the target. And that’s not the only price he could pay. His trade value could take a severe dip, with teams likely thinking twice about investing in a player battling conditioning concerns. Back in early spring, reports surfaced that he’d tipped the scales at a career-high 225 pounds, following a rough season and a battle with illness. Terrell Owens was quick to remind the 29-year-old of what he needs to do. But it seems Samuel has finally decided to hit back at the critics!

Deebo Samuel finally breaks his silence after multiple criticisms

Deebo Samuel’s offseason has been anything but a walk in the park. After years of lighting it up with highlight-reel plays in a 49ers jersey, he now finds himself in unfamiliar territory—a new city, a new team, and a whole new set of challenges. And the chatter started almost instantly. Questions about his fitness, his mindset, and whether he’s truly locked in started swirling. Then came Terrell Owens, who didn’t miss the chance to throw a sharp jab Samuel’s way, cranking the pressure up even higher. But Deebo wasn’t about to stay silent—he had something to say, and he made sure everyone heard it.

Owens was also not satisfied with the way the 29-year-old performed. He said, “Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo’s standards. It seems like he’s more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint.” As per a recent post on X, Terrell Owens has now called Deebo fat, but with a smile on his face. He’s never one to bite his tongue—not even when it comes to calling out his own quarterback. Owens tweeted, “He about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale,” and this time, Samuel has answered back with a message.

Samuel fired back in his own way, taking to Instagram with a story—just a plain black background and bold white letters cutting across it diagonally. The message was simple, “Support who support you!!!!!” No names, no tags, but the timing made it pretty clear this was his answer to Terrell Owens’ jab. The thing is, Owens’ criticism wasn’t just about Samuel’s weight or playing style. It hit a deeper nerve, tied to the bigger narrative surrounding Samuel’s trade from San Francisco to Washington. His new coaching staff and teammates are eager to work with him. And once the training camp begins, we’ll know if he’s back up to maximum speed yet.