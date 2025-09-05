Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message to Commanders Nation Ahead of Week 1 Debut vs. Giants

The NFC East spotlight swings to the Northwest Stadium this Sunday as the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants. After a 12-5 season that ended in the NFC Championship Game, Washington enters 2025 with expectations higher than ever. Much of the intrigue centers on Deebo Samuel, the veteran wideout acquired from San Francisco to give Jayden Daniels another dynamic option. Samuel’s physical style and versatility fit neatly into what Washington wants offensively, especially with Terry McLaurin drawing top coverage.

For Samuel, the early weeks in Ashburn have been about syncing with Daniels. The second-year quarterback has quickly established himself as the franchise centerpiece, and Samuel hasn’t hidden his admiration for the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. “Working with Jay has been crazy,” Samuel said during camp. “A lot of people don’t know how hard and all the work he put in to be the player that he is, and I still think he’s got another level.”

With McLaurin sidelined for much of the summer amid contract talks, Samuel became Daniels’ primary target in drills, giving the pair a head start on building chemistry. That connection will be tested immediately. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is designed to get the ball in Samuel’s hands in a variety of ways — jet sweeps, quick screens, and backfield touches. But when asked what fans could expect from his debut, Samuel kept it simple. “1 o’clock Sunday. 1:00 pm,” he said. A reminder that Washington’s new offense will reveal itself when the season begins.

In six NFL seasons, Deebo Samuel has totaled 4,792 receiving yards and 1,143 rushing yards, including a dominant 2021 campaign when he piled up 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns, nearly carrying San Francisco to the Super Bowl. That breakout year earned him an All-Pro nod and eventually a three-year, $71.5 million extension, but he hasn’t matched that production since.

Over the past three seasons, he’s averaged 56 catches for 731 yards and four touchdowns. Calf, hamstring, rib injuries, and even pneumonia last year limited his effectiveness in 2024. Now 28 and arriving in Washington after another trade request, Samuel’s physical style brings both excitement and concern: when healthy, he remains one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

Sunday’s matchup against the Giants offers a chance to reset the narrative. New York struggled against screens in 2024, allowing the seventh-most yards per route run and ranking 12th-worst in yards after the catch. That dovetails with one of Washington’s offensive strengths — the Commanders finished sixth in screen usage last year — and plays directly to Samuel’s profile. Even if his separation skills have waned, his after-the-catch ability still ranks in the 74th percentile league-wide, making him a problem once the ball is in his hands. For Washington, the hope is simple: keep him upright, and let him do damage in space.

Deebo Samuel’s all too familiar with this new role

Deebo Samuel’s arrival should reshape the dynamics of Washington’s passing game. McLaurin continues to be the deep threat, excelling on those intermediate and long routes. Last year, rookie standout Malik Nabers, now playing in New York, outperformed McLaurin in both receptions and yards. But it was McLaurin who found the end zone 13 times, a standout season for him. The Commanders made sure to lock in their WR1 for the long haul, as McLaurin agreed last week to a three-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season. Now, with Deebo, it brings a whole new style to the mix.

At this stage of his career, Deebo Samuel builds his game on short routes and quick touches that let him bully defenders after the catch. He lined up in the slot on 28% of his snaps with San Francisco in 2024, and Kliff Kingsbury wasted no time putting him there in Washington’s preseason looks. That creates a clear mismatch for Week 1. Giants slot corner Andru Phillips is feisty, but he gives up almost 30 pounds to Samuel. It’s the type of edge the Commanders can’t afford to ignore, especially with questions about their receiver depth and Terry McLaurin’s contract holdout still looming.

Dan Quinn, meanwhile, has been quick to elevate Samuel beyond gadget-player status. On The Game Plan podcast, he highlighted how JD and Deebo have gelled well. That trust has only deepened, with Daniels saying he values Samuel’s input on how he sees coverage. Add in the presence of Wes Welker—who coached Samuel in San Francisco—and it’s no surprise Washington’s staff is exploring ways to use him in the backfield. Samuel already has over 1,100 rushing yards and 20 career touchdowns on the ground.

So, for Washington, the blueprint is straightforward: McLaurin stretches defenses vertically, and Samuel turns short throws into chaos. If Samuel stays healthy, his role in Week 1 won’t just be a wrinkle—it could define the Commanders’ offensive identity.