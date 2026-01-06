brand-logo
Commanders Fire Defensive Coordinator Joe Whitt Jr: Contract, Salary, NFL Earnings & More

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 6, 2026 | 12:38 PM EST

After ending the 2025 season on a disappointing note, the Washington Commanders have made a major decision involving their defensive coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. The Commanders ended the season with a disappointing 5-12 record, where their defense finished 27th with 26.5 points allowed, while ranking last in opposition yards with 384.0. Hence, head coach Dan Quinn has decided to fire Joe Whitt Jr., as reported by Adam Schefter.

With this decision, Joe Whitt Jr.’s tenure in Washington comes to an end after two years, which includes their successful 2024 season where the Commanders finished with a 12-5 record and lost in the NFC Conference Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

