Sam Hartman is used to reading defenses, but now he has to read a room full of roses. The Washington Commanders quarterback is trading the huddle for the mansion after landing a role on The Bachelor, and head coach Dan Quinn has some words of wisdom for his QB as he steps into the spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent sit-down with WUSA9’s Marshall Kramsky, the Commanders head coach was asked what he felt about Hartman joining The Bachelor’s upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m most excited about is for so many people to see who Sam is. This is a great competitor and an elite teammate,” Quinn said. “And so if that’s what America gets to see, then man, I’d be fired up for that. He makes a huge impact on this organization every day. [What dating advice do you have for Sam Hartman on The Bachelor?] Zero dating advice.

“But I did say to him, man, like, ‘be authentically you, like there’s no one you than you.’ And so, I’m very excited for everybody to see this is one of the very best dudes, and so for him to go on there, I’m excited for people say man, like, ‘that’s what an NFL player looks like, that’s pretty cool,’ there’s like this is a real elite teammate, and so I think it’s really cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Quinn and Sam Hartman share a strong player-coach relationship with the Washington Commanders.

Hartman signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, the same year Quinn took over as head coach and drafted starter Jayden Daniels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite never throwing an official regular-season NFL pass, Hartman has remained on the Commanders’ practice squad through the 2026 season. Amid that, the 27-year-old QB has opted for a new career move for himself.

Hartman is set to be the leading man for Season 30 of The Bachelor. The season will premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, which will also mark the franchise’s return to television after a nearly two-year hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Quinn’s QB was somewhat hesitant at the start. However, that is when the host of the show and former NFL star Jesse Palmer came into the picture and changed Hartman’s mind.

“I got really lucky to talk to Jesse Palmer,” Hartman said on Good Morning America on Nov. 13. “He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it’s not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being used to high-pressure stadium environments, Sam Hartman joked about the daunting multi-dating format, where one single man dates a group of roughly 25 to 32 women at the exact same time, eliminating contestants each week until one woman remains.

At the same time, Hartman also shared that he is looking for a woman who is driven, competitive, and compassionate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think competitiveness in somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that you haven’t texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something, and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them,” Hartman said on the same Good Morning America appearance.

While Dan Quinn advised Sam Hartman to be authentic, Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles also shared encouraging words. To be precise, Styles endorsed the move during a sideline interview, calling Hartman a “good guy” who will fit the leading-man role well.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Hartman’s dating reality show debut turns out.