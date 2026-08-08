“I Wouldn’t Let Him Date My Sister”: Commanders Star Makes Honest Admission About Having Stefon Diggs as a New Teammate

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has come home, picking up a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders this month. However, the hometown hero also comes with a peculiar reputation that his own teammates won’t let live down.

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Sam Cosmi was asked of his first impressions of Diggs in the Commanders. In his response, the offensive lineman also lightheartedly gave a review of the WR’s off-field image

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“I mean, he’s a heck of a ball player,” he told WUSA9’s John Doran. “I mean, from a perspective of media, I wouldn’t let him date my sister. So I don’t know where that came from, the locker room [maybe].”

That joke about not letting Diggs date his sister is a callback to a video that’s nearly a decade old, back when Diggs’ Vikings teammates were asked who on the roster they’d least want dating their sister. Diggs won that race by a landslide. He wasn’t thrilled about it either.

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“I’m a great guy,” he said at the time.

Stefon Diggs was last known to be romantically involved with Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B. They share a son. It is not known whether Diggs and Cardi B are still together, having very publicly split earlier this year. But the two have been seen together even after their breakup. He told TMZ in June that he “[loves] her to death.”

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Now with a new team to suit up for, Stefon Diggs will have a lot to prove.

The 32-year-old WR comes to Washington after posting 1,013 yards last season with the New England Patriots, even while running the fewest routes of his career in more than eight games. He’s bringing that same energy to the Commanders locker room.

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“I’ve always been productive,” Diggs said. “Hopefully, I can be a piece in that process and lead this team in the right direction. I’m here to bring positive energy and the dog mindset.”

He steps into a room led by Terry McLaurin, now entering his eighth season, with rookie Antonio Williams likely working the slot early on. Before Diggs signed, the depth behind McLaurin was thin. Now Jayden Daniels suddenly has a much scarier passing attack heading into his third season.

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Stefon Diggs couldn’t be happier, playing for his home team.

“I can’t write a better story,” he said at a presser after practice. “At this point in my career and what I want to do and being able to be healthy and coming off ACL, having success and going to your hometown team and want to shine for them. And you know, I want to put on for my city.

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“Pulling your heartstrings a little bit, but you know, I know the city behind me, I know I got a support system here and I know I got a lot of love here. So, all I want to do is make people proud.”

Confidence like that tends to travel well. Washington is about to find out if it delivers, too.