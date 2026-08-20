Commanders in Deep Trouble as DT Johnny Newton Out with Torn Pectoral Just Days After Laremy Tunsil Blow

Back in April, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave a big vote of confidence to JerZhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, saying that he thinks Newton’s “a guy that’s about to absolutely take off.” Fast forward to August 19th, Wednesday, and Quinn was telling reporters that Newton was in New York consulting a specialist to help with the pectoral injury he suffered in their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. But that was only the beginning.

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“Commanders DT Johnny Newton underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss significant time,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X. “The former Illinois standout has 82 tackles, 7 sacks (5 last year), 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 33 career games.”

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When the Commanders spent a 2nd-round pick on Newton in 2024, they believed the defensive tackle would become a disruptive presence for offenses. After two lackluster campaigns that gave him 13 starts, Year 3 was supposed to be when that finally translated into the gridiron. But now, he adds his name to a list of injured players that’s getting longer by the day, adding more concerns for Washington.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

Tim Settle was supposed to be at the top of the depth chart for the LDE spot, with Newton behind him. But Settle’s been battling a calf injury of his own and remains questionable. Dan Quinn had stated that the player was close to a return, but until that happens, the Commanders have a few other options.

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Shy Tuttle and Maurice Hurst – two veteran acquisitions Washington added a week apart this August – provide depth behind Settle and Newton for now. But it’s an unfamiliar system for them, so nose tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw will likely have to step up and take more snaps to make up for the absences at LDE. Dean Jones of Riggo’s Rag, meanwhile, has floated the idea of RDE Ricky Barber making the Commanders’ roster as he has been steadily impressing everyone at camp. Whatever happens, a major roster reshuffle is definitely on the way with all the injuries on defense.

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At the time of writing, there are 7 defenders – including Settle and Newton – who are either questionable or designated as out. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, meanwhile, has been suspended for the season opener for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He’ll be back for Week 2, and 5 players with questionable designations might eventually find their way back to the field. But the defense isn’t the only thing the Commanders are worried about.

Offensive woes for Washington: Laremy Tunsil and more…

The biggest blow to the Commanders’ offense came in the form of veteran offensive tackle (left) Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil tore his triceps at training camp on August 8th after going up against Odafe Oweh in a one-on-one drill. Just two days later, Dan Quinn noted that Tunsil has to have surgery to repair the triceps. While Quinn didn’t clarify how long Tunsil would be out for, he did signal hope of a late-season return.

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“It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT,” Quinn said. “Not only is he an unbelievable player, but he is an absolutely fantastic teammate. He’ll be missed, and we certainly can’t wait to get him back.”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders Tackle Laremy Tunsil 78 lines up for next snap during the NFL regular season game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Minnesota on December 7, 2025. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders 31-0 Jeff Scudder / Image of Minneapolis Minnesota United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos388299

The recovery timeline for a torn triceps surgery can range anywhere between four to seven months, leaving Washington without its trusted LT for most of its 2026 campaign. The other injuries on offense aren’t as severe, but still worth noting with September just around the corner.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota sprained his MCL (non-contact injury) in their first preseason game against Miami. He’ll miss the remaining two exhibitions, but the team is hopeful he’ll be back for their regular season kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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RBs Rachaad White (hamstring) and Jemery McNichols (quad), TE John Bates (hamstring), and Center Nick Allegretti (calf) are the other names on the list of questionable players as the Commanders prepare for their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Kick returner Jerome Ford also injured his hamstring against the Dolphins and landed on the season-ending Injury Reserve. With this, the Commanders are currently dealing with 14 injuries spread across offense, defense, and special teams. The next few weeks are crucial as they shuffle their roster and bridge the gaps. The biggest concern at this point is whether the Commanders will be able to put up a fight come September. Just a few more weeks till we find out.