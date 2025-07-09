Jayden Daniels’ Commanders Face Strict Deadline Over $750M Future Amid Stadium Agreement Delay

Jayden Daniels‘ Washington Commanders are eager to return to their roots at the historic RFK Stadium. This is the same place where legends were made and the championship dreams of young players and the team came true. It was here that the Commanders claimed three Championship titles. Josh Harris, who bought the Commanders back in 2023 for $6 billion, hopes to raise this old stadium back up again. It will be in association with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Now, this is a big opportunity for the city! But as the stakes rise, so do the obstacles!

After all, it’s a $3.7 billion plan! “Without exaggeration, this will be the best stadium in the country when it’s built,” Harris claimed of his plans for the stadium. The Commanders played at the place for more than 3 decades from 1961 till 1995. As per the plans revealed, it will be built into a domed stadium with a capacity of 65,000 seats, with 5,000–6,000 new housing units, retail space, and even a public park. But the tricky part here is that both parties wish to get the stadium set up by 2030.

However, there’s one big issue that concerns Jayden Daniels’ Commanders. The deal to build the stadium is yet to be approved by the D.C. Council. And this must be done before the 15th of July, which marks the end of their negotiating period. As per the Mayor’s claims, if the Council doesn’t decide by the mentioned date, they might lose the opportunity to host some of the biggest events that could be held at RFK Stadium.

“We cannot let this window of opportunity close. Everything the Council does to delay the RFK deal puts us at risk of losing big events,” the Mayor wrote on X. The big events in question are likely the Women’s World Cup and Rugby World Cup. They are supposed to be held in the stadium if it is completed by the time mentioned. This is special for the team as well as the city, which will reap massive benefits of nearly $750 million.

“We believe we have opportunities — we’re already in discussions for both of those events. We think it’s a [$750 million] year for the District,” Andy VanHorn, the Commanders’ head of real estate and leader of their stadium development plans, said in a conversation with Bisnow.

The date for 2030 is understandably decided after much thought as in to allow for any expected delays. However, as they warned, any further delay than that by the D.C. Council could lead to delaying utility work during RFK’s demolition. But why has there been a delay despite repeated claims?

Jayden Daniels’ Commanders $3.7 billion plan faces a new hurdle

Jayden Daniels’ Commanders announce $3.7B deal to move team to RFK Stadium. As per the reports, Harris’ group will pay $2.7 billion for the construction of the Stadium. On the other hand, D.C. is said to contribute about $1.1 billion. This portion also includes $500 million for construction, $356 million for parking, $89 million for a ‘sportsplex,’ and $202 million for utilities. As per NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, this new stadium would greatly boost the city’s chances of hosting a Super Bowl.

However, council members and Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) have expressed concern that the deadline feels too rushed. Mendelson has even urged for more time for the necessary investigation and suggest changes if needed. With the current “political fight” as per Sports Talk Florida, it seems unlikely for the team to secure the approval and begin the work.

“This land has been blighted and underutilized for too long. What our deal with the Washington Commanders provides is the fastest and surest route to developing the RFK campus, and not just delivering sports and entertainment, but delivering housing, jobs, recreation and economic development,” Bowser said.

Right now, the Washington Commanders play at a stadium in Landover, Maryland. With the plans for a new home on hold, the team must also prepare for what’s ahead, the 2025 championship.