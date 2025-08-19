Jayden Daniels Confirms Dan Quinn’s Message to Locker Room After Announcing Commanders RB’s Trade

The Washington Commanders opened their recent preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals with a lightning-fast 74-yard touchdown drive. It took just four running plays. That sounds like a great start for Washington, right? But fans quickly noticed something missing in the offense. One key player wasn’t on the field.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington’s leading rusher for the past three seasons, never took a snap. Why? Reports last week suggested that the running back and his team had already agreed that he wouldn’t play in this preseason game against the Bengals. Yeah, we all know that Robinson Jr. was supposed to be Washington’s starting running back this year. Yet, head coach Dan Quinn clearly had other plans.

When QB Jayden Daniels recently spoke to the media, he confirmed that Dan Quinn gave a direct message to the locker room about Brian Robinson. Daniels said, “DQ addressed the team and let us know, and that’s just kind of how he does business.” That’s classic Quinn – straightforward and open. But the quarterback just got his WR1, Terry McLaurin, back from injury. For Dan Quinn to have made a decision now on not playing Robinson before roster cutdowns doesn’t exactly mean a good thing for Daniels.

If Brian Robinson is gone, Jayden Daniels’ Week 1 runway just got tougher. Let’s not forget what the running back brought to the table for Washington. He was steady, reliable, and the guy who set the tone on the ground last season. In 2024, Brian Robinson Jr. logged 187 carries, 799 rushing yards, and 8 touchdowns. That led all Washington backs in both attempts and scores. He even chipped in 20 catches for 159 yards, when Washington leaned heavily on the run.

Last year, the Commanders racked up 2,619 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. The ground game was their backbone, even while Jayden Daniels flashed brilliance through the air. Taking Brian Robinson out of that formula now feels risky. It’s hard to imagine then Daniels carrying the offense without that safety net of Robinson in the run game.

From a financial standpoint, too, Dan Quinn trading Brian Robinson doesn’t make much sense either. The RB is still on his rookie deal, entering the final year of his contract, with just a $3.4 million base salary. That’s not breaking the bank. Moving him doesn’t open up cap space. Instead, it creates a hole in a spot Washington has leaned on. But the recent news out of Washington says that Dan Quinn has already decided on the fate of the RB.

Dan Quinn confirms Brian Robinson’s trade rumors

It seems that Brian Robinson doesn’t fit the long-term vision that Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters have for Washington right now. Recently, Dan Quinn didn’t dodge the topic when he addressed the media. While talking to the media after the preseason game against the Bengals, Dan Quinn admitted that he and GM Adam Peters met with Robinson before the game. They told him he wouldn’t play.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

Dan Quinn explained, “There’s just a lot of moving parts this time of year, those things take place, and so I just wanted to make sure that’s my responsibility, you know, to let the team know whenever I can so they’re not hearing any information from anywhere else… I just wanted to make sure the team heard it from me first.” That kind of honesty earns respect. But let’s be real – Quinn basically confirmed the trade is coming. You don’t sit your starting RB in preseason unless you’re protecting his health for another team. So, does the team have a reliable depth that backs their confidence in trading away Robinson?

With Brian Robinson out, Austin Ekeler probably takes the starting role. But here’s the problem – Ekeler isn’t a workhorse anymore. He’s best as a versatile, situational back who can take on the role of a mentor. That opens the door for others like rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. In the loss to Cincinnati, Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 46 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 27-yard burst. That kind of playmaking could earn him the opportunity. Behind him, the depth chart includes Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols, Demetric Felton, and Kazmeir Allen. It’s a crowded room, but is it reliable?

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also gave his two cents on the situation after practice last week. He said that he’s open to using a committee approach in the backfield. According to him, “All six or seven guys in there have a place in this league.” That sounds good in theory. But let’s be honest – committees rarely deliver the same reliability as a clear RB1. Washington might be gambling too much here. Yet, the writing on the wall is clear: Brian Robinson is on his way out. And this move changes the shape of Washington’s season before it even begins.