Jayden Daniels Doesn’t Need Terry McLaurin Anymore as Commanders QB Already Finds New WR, Says Insider

The tension at the Commanders‘ training camp tells a layered story. While Terry McLaurin‘s contract standoff dominates headlines, Jayden Daniels’ offense is slowly finding its footing without its star receiver. Through unpadded practices where the rebuilt offensive line can’t yet impose its will, flashes of potential emerge: Luke McCaffrey outmuscling rookie corner Trey Amos for 50-50 balls, Ben Sinnott‘s sliding red-zone touchdown grab, and Deebo Samuel‘s gravitational pull on defensive attention. But is it enough to hold it all?

Washington’s front office faces a delicate calculus with McLaurin. The 29-year-old playmaker, fresh off a career-high 13 touchdowns, wants to be paid among the league’s elite ($30M+ annually). Yet as GM Adam Peters publicly praises McLaurin’s contributions, the team hesitates to break the bank for an aging receiver when they have a transcendent young quarterback on a rookie deal. The emerging camp narrative suggests why Jayden Daniels’ offense might not need a traditional WR1 to thrive.

“One game difference. Tops,” a Commanders radio host stresses about McLaurin’s potential absence. “Instead of winning 11, they’ll win 10 and still be a playoff team. Because of the quarterback. Always the quarterback.” This sentiment echoes through practices where Jayden Daniels distributes to a committee of weapons – Samuel’s YAC explosions that turn simple screens into big gains, McCaffrey’s contested catches against physical coverage, even converted QB Tyree Jackson‘s 6’7″ frame boxing out defenders for touchdowns in red zone drills that showcase the offense’s growing versatility.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before the start of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Make no mistake, McLaurin’s clutch gene and deep-threat ability would leave a void. But modern NFL offenses, especially those with dual-threat phenoms like Jayden Daniels who can extend plays and create off-script magic, increasingly prove receiver depth can outweigh singular stardom. Marcus Mariota‘s crisp red-zone work with backups (including a perfect fourth-and-1 TD to Brian Robinson Jr. back in January) further demonstrates the system’s flexibility – a scheme that produced a top-five offense last year by maximizing every weapon at its disposal.

The economic reality cuts deeper than football. While McLaurin’s camp negotiates, Washington’s brass sees Jayden Daniels elevating Noah Brown’s route-running precision, Michael Gallup‘s veteran savvy, and others like Patrick Mahomes did with Kansas City‘s rotating cast of receivers. The Commanders’ front office has studied the Chiefs’ blueprint – why pay premium dollars for one target when your QB can make everyone dangerous? As the host noted, “We might need a $30M receiver with Dak Prescott… We don’t need that with number five.”

Each practice without McLaurin makes the Commanders’ stance clearer. With Daniels pressing the urgency, “Many players don’t get the contract extension they’re looking for and they play out the final year of their deal,” noted the host, referencing Tee Higgins‘ recent franchise tag situation. He added, “I think he’s going to get a contract extension, but these things happen.” Now, all eyes turn to the rest of the receiver room – where unexpected names are beginning to demand attention.

New faces fuel Commanders’ WR competition

The energy on the Commanders’ practice field tells the story of Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel’s instant connection. These flashes matter – not just for camp competition, but for an offense searching for reliable playmakers beyond their new star duo.

Samuel, acquired from San Francisco this offseason, brings a unique dynamic as a hybrid weapon rather than a traditional WR1. “He’s always had a great joy about him,” said GM Adam Peters, who worked with Samuel in San Francisco. “It seems as good as it’s ever been… he’s really revitalized.” His ability to turn short passes into big gains – something Washington struggled with last season (ranking 25th in YAC on screens) – could unlock Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz sees Samuel’s potential: “You can really do whatever you want with him as a chess piece.”

But the real intrigue lies in the supporting cast. Noah Brown, who led the NFL in drawn pass interference yards (behind only Justin Jefferson) last season, brings a savvy deep threat presence. “You’ve gotta be hard to guard,” Brown said. “People hold onto you when you’re about to win.” Michael Gallup, coming out of retirement, has shown glimpses of his signature sideline ball skills, while Chris Moore looks to revive his career as a reliable rotational piece.

The parallels to last season are hard to ignore – when Washington traded Jahan Dotson, unheralded players like Olamide Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown stepped up. This year, McCaffrey and fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane could fill that void. McCaffrey, a former quarterback, feels his first full NFL offseason has been transformative: “It’s nice when you know the playbook… You can really hone in on your body and your skills.”

For now, the Commanders’ receiver room remains a work in progress – a mix of veterans seeking redemption and young talent looking to prove themselves. But as Dan Quinn emphasized, this group isn’t built for everyone: “We’re not for everybody, but for the guys that love ball, love competing, this is the type of environment that you could really thrive in.” With McLaurin’s status uncertain, these under-the-radar names may soon get their chance to shine.