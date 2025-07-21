Jayden Daniels Is No Longer Commanders’ Biggest Strength Amid QB’s Possible Sophomore Slump, Says ESPN Insider

Jayden Daniels gave Washington something it hadn’t had in decades, belief. The rookie completed 331-of-480 passes (69.0%) for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while posting a 100.1 passer rating. He also rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns, setting an NFL rookie QB record. Daniels was the only rookie, and the first to ever, combine 3,500+ passing yards with 750+ rushing yards in a single season, guiding Washington to a 12‑5 regular season finish and its first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.

That’s more than stats, it’s poise. Jayden Daniels performed under pressure like a veteran. He frequently escaped collapsing pockets, converted third downs, and didn’t blink in clutch spots. That performance earned him both the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA Rookie of the Year honors. But strangely enough, Daniels isn’t the biggest reason to buy into this team in 2025.

That crown belongs to the linebackers. ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote, “It was tempting to pick Jayden Daniels and the quarterbacks, but the terrific Bobby Wagner/Frankie Luvu duo is too good to pass up. The duo combined to play 98.2% of Washington’s defensive snaps last season.”

Bobby Wagner is a football time capsule, still elite at 35, still processing faster than most quarterbacks, still showing up in the backfield. In 2024, he led the team with 132 tackles, logged 10 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. His 91.0 run defense grade from PFF? Best among qualifying off-ball linebackers. He’s not a veteran holding on, he’s a playmaker holding it down. Caly mentioned, “Wagner is entering his age-35 season, but he has shown almost no signs of drop-off, ranking in the top 10 among off-ball LBs in pass rush wins, tackles for loss and QB hits last season.”

However, he also added, “Luvu is the only NFL player with 250-plus tackles and 20.0-plus sacks over the past three seasons (he has 335 and 21.0, respectively).” Frankie Luvu is chaos wrapped in control. Last season, he recorded 99 tackles, 8 sacks, 7 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and an interception. A blur off the edge, a hammer inside the box, he’s a one-man blitz package built for Quinn’s system.

Dan Quinn has made it clear, this defense runs through them. Jayden Daniels may be the rising star. But Wagner and Luvu are the gravitational center. The reason teams feel Washington’s presence. This year is challenging for their signal caller.

Will Jayden Daniels also fail the sophomore test?

Jayden Daniels stormed onto the scene with a stellar rookie season, but the NFL has a habit of hitting young signal-callers with a harsh reality check in Year 2. ESPN raised the alarm early, comparing him to CJ Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 after throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions with a 100.8 passer rating. But by 2024, his numbers had dipped, 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an 87.0 rating, all while being sacked 52 times. The regression? Noticeable.

After a near-MVP-level rookie campaign, year 2 exposed the cracks, questionable play-calling, inconsistent protection, and injuries across the offense all contributed. TalkSport analysts warned that despite his elite rookie play, the leap from surprise to expectation is steep.

They pegged Daniels alongside Stroud, cautioning that defenses now have tape. Moreover, coordinators have started crafting specific counters to his mobility and timing throws. And the weight of carrying a franchise is no longer theoretical.

History backs it up. Rick Mirer in ’94 dropped off hard, his completion percentage fell over 5 points, and his passing yards dipped by nearly 700. Stroud’s sophomore downturn is the most recent data point. But not the only one. Robert Griffin III, Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones, all burst early and then faded fast once tape caught up.

The sophomore slump is a real test, and it forces young quarterbacks to evolve or get left behind. Daniels is aware. He’s reportedly spending the offseason working closely with his offensive coaches. But will he clear that bar? That’s the story we’ll all be watching in 2025.