Jayden Daniels Makes Immediate Demand to Terry McLaurin Moments After $96M Commanders Deal

Since being drafted in 2019, Terry McLaurin has been the Commanders’ steady anchor, racking up five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons since 2020. And proved time and again he’s the team’s most consistent offensive weapon. But all wasn’t rosy in 2025. McLaurin’s contract talks with the front office hit a wall. The hold-in saw McLaurin miss mandatory mini-camps, be fined over $300,000 total, and placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an ankle injury. The silence from the front office only deepened the rift. At one point, McLaurin’s frustration boiled over publicly. He called the situation “frustrating and disappointing.” It ultimately led to a trade request, which the team firmly rejected.

But the stalemate finally cracked. Ending a tense offseason chess match that had fans and analysts alike wondering if McLaurin and Washington could find common ground. McLaurin inked a three-year, $96 million extension with a $30 million signing bonus on August 25, eliminating the hold-in and clearing the path for him to suit up for the regular season opener. Moments after the news broke, quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t just breathe a sigh of relief. He took to Instagram with a bold, unapologetic message, captioning McLaurin’s extension announcement with, “lemme hold sum $ 👻 LFGGGGGGG!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniels’ playful demand summed up what most Commanders fans already knew: Terry McLaurin isn’t just a player; he’s the priceless target that made Daniels’ record-breaking rookie year possible. The two forged a strong connection last season. With Daniels throwing 13 touchdown passes to McLaurin as they powered the team to a 12-5 record and a rare NFC Championship appearance. Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. But without McLaurin’s clutch catches and yards after the catch, that run simply wouldn’t have happened.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The immediate reaction from Daniels wasn’t just social media bravado. It reflected the QB’s confidence and excitement now that his number one weapon was undeniably locked in. Their dynamic was an offensive cornerstone last year. And will be again, as the Commanders eye a deep playoff run in 2025. Daniels knows McLaurin’s presence demands defenses double-team and strategize around him, buying time and space for the rest of the offense to execute. But for now, let’s take a closer look at the details of McLaurin’s new contract.

Breaking down Terry McLaurin’s $96M contract

This contract saga started messily. McLaurin believed he was worth more than what the Commanders were initially offering. At 29, after two Pro Bowls, McLaurin had every reason to push for a top-tier receiver salary. But age became Washington’s sticking point. They were hesitant to shell out big bucks to a player about to enter what many call the ‘decline phase’ for receivers. The analytics-driven Commanders had to balance this with the risk of losing a foundational piece of their offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the tide turned this week, when both sides agreed on a three-year deal. This made McLaurin the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, averaging $32 million annually. A big jump from his previous contract, which ranked 19th at the position. The deal aligns him with elite peers like A.J. Brown and reflects the inflation of receiver salaries following lucrative extensions for players like DK Metcalf and Garrett Wilson.

With this deal, Washington not only retains their star receiver but signals their intent to build around him and Daniels. This commitment gives the rookie QB his favorite target back, promising stability and one less distraction as they head into the season opener against the New York Giants on September 7.