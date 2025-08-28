Jayden Daniels Makes Locker Room Feelings Clear on Terry McLaurin’s $96M Commanders Extension

After months of delays and negotiations, Terry McLaurin finally got what he deserved: a whopping $96 million. When he demanded above $33 million annual compensation, pundits were insistent that he wasn’t worth that kind of money. Some even claimed the Washington Commanders wouldn’t bend beyond $29 million. Now, many are celebrating after the front office rewarded McLaurin. Second-team QB Jayden Daniels conveyed the exact sentiments of the locker room, with a hilarious moment to catch.

McLaurin had been in negotiations with the Commanders since March, and in an attempt to gain leverage, he decided to sit out the whole of the Summer. To say the least, it wasn’t pretty for the team, not even Daniels single-handedly managed to bring even a single feat in preseason. As a result, they are entering 2025 with a losing preseason streak. And honestly, it doesn’t scream Super Bowl contenders. But that was the scenario before the two-time Pro Bowler had joined in the practice. And those worried about him being out of shape, he has confidence in having “a lot of elite ball ahead of me.”

That’s why the one with the biggest smile on McLaurin’s return is Daniels. During a recent appearance on the NFL on Prime Video, the host couldn’t help but ask the young signal-caller about having the star receiver back. And she knew exactly how to bring it up, “I know another thing that will put a smile on your face: Terry McLaurin.” And it certainly did.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We were actually on the field, and we were running,” recalled Daniels with a smile on his face. “I came in the locker room, looked at my phone, so I went to go find Terry. He was in the weight room. I told him, just let me hold some, you know, just a little something. I don’t need much, maybe a watch or something.” And why not? After all, McLaurin is now one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, joining the ranks of AJ Brown of the Eagles. A ‘Rolex’ wouldn’t be a big deal for him, especially for his “dog man.”

Jokes apart, the 24-year-old was “super excited for it,” no, not the watch, but McLaurin. He knows the level of boost McLaurin brings to the locker room, as he added, “Just how much work he put in over these years, and you know, he’s deserving of it.” Daniels was also on point, saying, “We got Terry out there to help, keep defensive coordinators up at night.” Just last season, he concluded with a career high 1,092 yards, 82 receptions, and 13 TDs (second highest in the league).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The second-team All-Pro has been a true leader in the locker room since the day he was drafted in 2019. In fact, the only reason why Daniels could flourish to the best of his potential—leading them to the NFC Championship Game—was a big contribution from the steady offensive support of McLaurin. That’s where the two built a strong connection. That’s why the reigning Offensive Player of the League stood by McLaurin through all of it.

Every time the veteran receiver had even a hint of doubt about himself as the negotiations kept on stretching, Daniels reminded him of his value. With every bone in his body, he felt McLaurin’s right place was in Washington, and ultimately, the front office realized it too. But of course, Daniels wasn’t the only one rushing to celebrate him.

Terry McLaurin celebrated by teammates

After signing the lucrative contract, the 29-year-old was greeted with around “30 guys” waiting in the weight room to give a standing ovation to their captain. When pundits were doubting McLaurin as “not a difference-maker,” his teammates were urging the front office not to let him go. This entire process wasn’t easy for him. At one point, he even made a trade request, feeling that he shouldn’t be begging for what he deserved.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at New York Giants Nov 3, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20241103_sns_jo9_00056

But all of this was worth it once he entered the locker room. “And through all this entire process that was the biggest gift that I probably got in playing football,” he told the reporters. Just like how Daniels went to find McLaurin after hearing the good news, players left everything at bay and rushed to just congratulate him. “And that’s what the brotherhood’s about.” Indeed, it is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even with the front office, though things appeared bitter after the receiver expressed his frustration with the reporters in mid-July, GM Adam Peters assured that things never got ugly between McLaurin and the franchise. Peters had many conversations with him, assuring him that the franchise isn’t undermining his value. Head coach Dan Quinn also expressed his happiness after getting his leading receiver back, saying, “I love coaching him. He is a rare competitor.” Now, as everything feels sorted and the offensive line is equipped with two more troops: Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, things are already looking optimistic for the upcoming season.