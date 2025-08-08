Jayden Daniels’ Mom Supports Terry McLaurin as Dan Quinn Refuses Commanders WR’s Trade

Terry McLaurin just delivered his best season, and yet, somehow, the Commanders still haven’t locked him in. With 82 receptions, over 1,000 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024, McLaurin broke into All-Pro territory and solidified his place among the league’s elite. But now, entering the final year of his deal and turning 30 soon, he’s still waiting for the team to meet him at the negotiating table.

Now here’s where it gets tricky. McLaurin wants a new deal, and he’s not asking for backup money. He’s eyeing something closer to DK Metcalf’s $33 million per year, a number that’s making Washington hesitate. NFL writer Tony Pauline says that while a deal is expected “sooner rather than later,” but notes that the Commanders might not be willing to go that high. Whereas, NFL writer Andy Hall believes McLaurin should land close to $31 million per year. And honestly? That kind of price tag isn’t just about stats; it’s about everything else he brings.

And if you ever doubted how much Terry McLaurin means to this franchise, look at the scene from practice. NFL reporter Natalie Spala posted, “#Commanders Terry McLaurin just showed up at the end of practice, hugging Jayden Daniels’ mom and shaking hands with team owner Josh Harris.” It’s not just teammates who love him and support him; it’s their families, too. He’s not loud about it, but he’s a cornerstone of that locker room. Still, until ink hits paper, those rumors of leaving the team won’t either, but nonetheless, everyone is positive about it.

That includes Jayden Daniels, who isn’t letting the contract situation surrounding Terry McLaurin shake his focus. In fact, he’s keeping calm and has the belief that their connection won’t fade. “Obviously me and Terry have a very good relationship…whenever the time comes and he’s back out there on the field, I don’t feel we’ll miss a beat,” Daniels said. Despite McLaurin missing reps, Daniels hasn’t sounded even a little concerned. Maybe last season’s chemistry of 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns backs up that confidence.

Still, Daniels isn’t pretending reps don’t matter. With McLaurin off the field, Daniels sees the bigger picture. “I think it’s super important for everybody. Just getting as many reps as possible before the big show,” he said, acknowledging that timing matters but trusting that it’ll come. In the meantime, their off-field rhythm hasn’t skipped either. “We just communicate like a normal day. We talk about ball. We talk about life. Nothing’s changed at all.” With McLaurin still attending team meetings, Daniels is clearly more focused on the season, not stressing about the possible trade.

But what does the coach think about Terry McLaurin’s situation?

Terry McLaurin has reportedly requested a trade out of Washington, frustrated by the continuous delay in his contract situation. Since being picked 76th overall in the 2019 draft, he’s been the Commanders’ top receiver, but now he’s seeking clarity or a change. Despite the tension, head coach Dan Quinn isn’t pressing the panic button. Though he accepted, he isn’t loving it as a coach. Quinn said, ” I want every player on the field all the time, but I’m really comfortable where he’s at, we love him. We know he’s working hard.” That said, even Quinn knows this situation can’t drag on forever.

As trade rumors swirl, head coach Dan Quinn is doing his best to cool the flames. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, he said, “We’re trying to get them for an extension… it’s good to have him here… both sides are digging in on that.” The message is clear: Washington wants to keep McLaurin. Still, fans remember the Trent Williams situation, and this one’s starting to feel similar. McLaurin wants to stay, but not at a discount. And if he feels undervalued, a trade request could still be on the table.

But without Terry McLaurin on the field, the Commanders’ lineup might feel a little out of sync. Jayden Daniels, who posted a strong 73.8 QBR with McLaurin last season, saw that number dip to 63.0 in the 90 dropbacks without him. That drop highlights how much McLaurin opens up the field. In his absence, Deebo Samuel might slide into that WR1 role, but his inconsistency and injury history make him a shaky replacement. It’s not the kind of consistency you want heading into a season with real playoff hopes.