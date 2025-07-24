Jayden Daniels Moves On With Another WR After Terry McLaurin Ditches Commanders During Contract Standoff

The weight of expectation hangs heavy in Ashburn these days. For years, Terry McLaurin carried his franchise on his back, the lone bright spot through seasons of quarterback carousels and false starts. Now, as he stands on the sidelines watching his rookie phenom quarterback take the field without him, the irony isn’t lost on anyone. After finally finding his perfect match in Jayden Daniels, the receiver who gave Washington everything is left waiting for the franchise to return the favor.

That franchise, meanwhile, keeps moving forward at full speed. “One thing about Jayden,” head coach Dan Quinn said with a knowing grin as players mobbed Samuel, “there are no limits on him.” The second-year quarterback and his new weapon are already rewriting the script, their chemistry developing at warp speed while McLaurin’s contract situation remains unresolved.

That chemistry didn’t happen by accident. Deebo Samuel arrived in Washington with something to prove. His signature swagger turned up a notch after critics suggested the former 49ers star’s best days were behind him. He’s found the perfect partner in Daniels, whose second-year growth has the entire organization buzzing. “We’re putting in that extra work every day,” Daniels said as he and Samuel walked off the practice field together, still discussing their last rep. “When you’ve got a weapon like Deebo, you want to maximize every single opportunity.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The extra work is already showing results. Samuel remains the NFL’s most dangerous screen threat since 2019, but his connection with Daniels goes far beyond short-yardage plays. On their first 11-on-11 rep, Jayden Daniels faced tight coverage from safety Tyler Owens in the high red zone. He delivered a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder dime on a slot fade. The kind of precision throw that separates good quarterbacks from great ones. This wasn’t just a good play. It was a statement. Samuel’s trademark tackle-breaking ability pairs well with Daniels’ improved pocket presence and downfield vision. Together, they show the potential for a connection that could terrorize defenses at every level.

While McLaurin’s situation remains unresolved, Washington‘s offense continues progressing. Daniels looks increasingly comfortable commanding the offense, while Samuel provides the explosive plays that define elite offenses. “It starts with understanding each other off the field,” Daniels explained after Wednesday’s practice. The chemistry between them grows more evident each day, precise routes meeting perfectly placed throws. This is just the beginning.

As camp progresses, one thing has become clear: Jayden Daniels isn’t waiting for anyone. Whether McLaurin returns from his trip or not, the young quarterback has found his rhythm with Deebo Samuel – and that connection might just redefine Washington’s offense in 2025. For a team with championship aspirations, that’s the best possible news amid the contract drama.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jayden Daniels Stays Cool as Terry McLaurin Holdouts?

The Washington Commanders just made it official: Terry McLaurin is holding out. As of Wednesday, their star wide receiver landed on the “reserve/did not report” list, and nobody’s surprised after he missed Tuesday’s report date. While this is clearly about securing a new contract, quarterback Jayden Daniels is keeping the situation in perspective.

“We know he’s working; he’s still our brother,” Daniels said, downplaying concerns about chemistry issues. “I think it’s an overstated thing. Obviously, me and Terry have a very good relationship. That’s just the business of the NFL. Whenever that time comes, and he’s back out on the field, I don’t think we’ll miss a beat.”

The Commanders have made their position clear, too. GM Adam Peters called McLaurin a “great player and person,” and negotiations are ongoing for the receiver who’s entering the final year of his deal after posting 1,000+ yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season. The unique wrinkle? McLaurin isn’t seeking a trade – he wants to stay in Washington, just at market value.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the business side plays out, the football operation keeps moving. The Commanders placed offensive lineman Sam Cosmi on the PUP list, and Daniels continues building chemistry with new weapon Deebo Samuel. But as Daniels’ comments suggest, the locker room sees McLaurin’s situation as temporary business, not a brewing crisis – even if the clock is ticking for a team with championship aspirations.